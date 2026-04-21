2026 NFL Draft Odds: Top-10 Mock Using Betting Markets

The NFL Draft has turned into a major betting event, largely because it fills the major gap for fans who want NFL action between the end of the season and the Hall of Fame Game in August.

At the same time, it’s one of the toughest events to handicap. There are hundreds of mock drafts and insider reports, but even league sources don’t have a complete picture of what every team is planning.

That’s where the betting markets come in. Odds often reflect the latest buzz and shifting expectations around the league, making them a useful snapshot of how the first round could unfold.

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With that in mind, here’s a look at a projected top 10 based on DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds as of April 22.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are heavily favored to land their franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, whose combination of size, arm talent, and poise makes him the clear No. 1 choice.

The 22-year-old is coming off a Heisman-winning season, throwing for 3,535 yards with an FBS-best 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions while leading Indiana to its first national championship in program history.

It looks like Tom Brady will get his guy.

Arvell Reese of the Ohio State Buckeyes (Getty Images)

According to the betting markets, this pick appears to be a two-player race between Arvell Reese (-145) and David Bailey (+110), with Reese the slight favorite and all other options listed at 80-1 or longer.

Arvell Reese makes a lot of sense at No. 2 for the New York Jets, giving them a true defensive centerpiece early in their rebuild.

Reese is a versatile, explosive playmaker who can line up at linebacker or off the edge, offering immediate impact and long-term upside.

He is coming off a dominant 2025 season with 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, earning consensus All-American honors and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year. Even with limited experience as a full-time edge rusher, his athleticism and instincts point to All-Pro potential.

David Bailey of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (Getty Images)

The Cardinals are predicted to address a major defensive need at No. 3 by taking David Bailey.

Arizona’s defense struggled last season, finishing 28th in sacks with only 30 and near the bottom of the league in both total and scoring defense.

The Texas Tech standout brings immediate help off the edge. With his lethal first step and deep arsenal of pass-rush moves, he is widely considered the most explosive pass rusher in the class.

He’s coming off a dominant season with an FBS-high 14.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 81 pressures, and three forced fumbles, giving the Cardinals a much-needed difference-maker up front.

Jeremiyah Love of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Getty Images)

The Titans badly need help in the run game, finishing 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2025 with just 93.5 yards per game. That makes Love a perfect fit, giving Tennessee a true difference-maker to pair with Cam Ward.

Love is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, coming off a 1,372-yard, 18-touchdown season with 39 runs of 10+ yards at Notre Dame. He’s also a true every-down back, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while also hauling in 55 receptions over the past two seasons.

In Brian Daboll’s offense, his versatility would take pressure off Ward and give the Titans the kind of dynamic weapon young quarterbacks thrive alongside.

Love is the favorite over Sonny Styles (+225) and David Bailey (+475) to go to Tennessee at 4.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (+190)

Sonny Styles of the Ohio State Buckeyes (Getty Images)

Styles to the Giants at No. 5 gives John Harbaugh a much-needed centerpiece in the middle of his defense.

New York is coming off one of the league’s worst run defenses, finishing 31st in the NFL at 145.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

Styles’ size and range make him an immediate upgrade next to Tremaine Edmunds, who came over in free agency. The 6-foot-5 linebacker is a rare athlete, posting a 4.46 40-yard dash, a 43.5-inch vertical, and a 9.99 athletic score at the combine, the fourth highest since 1987.

He backed that up with 82 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss at Ohio State in 2025, bringing the kind of sideline-to-sideline playmaking Harbaugh covets.

After trading Dexter Lawrence, the Giants now hold two top-10 picks. If they go offense at No. 5, Jordyn Tyson has the next-best odds at +275.

The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (Getty Images)

Carnell Tate would give the Browns a true No. 1 option on the outside, adding a much-needed playmaker to their offense.

He brings big-play ability, leading the FBS with six touchdowns on throws of 30+ air yards, and elite reliability with zero drops on 66 targets and an 85.7% contested-catch rate.

With Cleveland needing a dependable perimeter weapon, Tate’s combination of explosiveness and sure hands makes him an ideal fit.

If the Browns decide to pivot elsewhere, Utah Utes offensive tackle Spencer Fano has the next best odds at +380.

Mansoor Delane of the LSU Tigers (Getty Images)

Like the Browns at No. 6, Tate is also the favorite (+225) to go to the Commanders at No. 7.

Love (+425) and Styles (+450) have the next-best odds. For the purposes of this mock draft, the next available player with the best odds to land in Washington is Delane.

The Commanders could address a major need in the secondary with Delane, adding a high-IQ, versatile cover corner. Washington struggled against the pass in 2025, ranking 28th in the NFL by allowing 242.5 yards per game, making corner a clear priority.

Delane broke out in his lone season at LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech and projects as an immediate impact starter on the perimeter.

Jordyn Tyson of the Arizona State Sun Devils (Getty Images)

A strong workout last week helped Tyson build momentum after earlier concerns about his durability.

Some scouts believe he’s the most talented receiver in the class and would be a top pick if not for those questions. The Saints need a reliable WR2 opposite Chris Olave, and Tyson’s versatility and strong hands make him a great fit.

He caught 136 passes for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Arizona State.

Tate (+400) has the next-best odds to go No. 8 if he slides past Cleveland and Washington and could be another strong option at wideout for the Saints.

Rueben Bain of the Miami Hurricanes (Getty Images)

Rueben Bain Jr. is currently the favorite to be drafted by the Chiefs at No. 9, ahead of Delane (+390), Tyson (+450), and Spencer Fano (+500).

Bain has some of the best film in the class, backing it up with 61 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 9.5 sacks, including a three-sack College Football Playoff performance vs. Texas A&M.

He’s also an elite run stopper who can kick inside when needed. Per PFF, he was the only FBS edge with 500+ pass-rush snaps and a 90+ grade last season.

Bain would fit perfectly opposite George Karlaftis and alongside Chris Jones, giving Steve Spagnuolo another high-motor piece to balance the pass rush.

10. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State (+290)

Ohio State's Caleb Downs (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caleb Downs is the current favorite to go No. 10 to the Giants, ahead of Jordyn Tyson (+400), who could be in play at either pick No. 5 or No. 10, along with Olaivavega Ioane (+500) and Francis Mauigoa (+600).

Downs is one of the safest defenders in the class, and the Giants would be thrilled if he’s still available at 10. His elite instincts, versatility, and strong run support make him an immediate impact player.

The Ohio State standout has the potential to be a Kyle Hamilton or Ed Reed type impact player for John Harbaugh.