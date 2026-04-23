2026 NFL Draft: Meet Kenyon Sadiq, the Top TE in This Year's Class the Jets Selected

Not only is tight end Kenyon Sadiq one of the rawest prospects in the NFL Draft, but he may also have the highest upside, which is what the New York Jets are betting on after selecting him with the No. 16 overall pick.

The 20-year-old was a one-year starter at Oregon, but made the most of it, earning John Mackey Award finalist honors while leading all tight ends with eight touchdown receptions and setting a school record with 51 catches at the position. His combination of size, athleticism and production makes him one of the most intriguing developmental prospects in the class.

Here’s what else to know about Sadiq.

Stats

Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 yards (11 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Sadiq

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Sadiq as his No. 12 overall prospect in his top 50 rankings. He also didn’t hold back in making a bold claim about the Ducks’ star tight end.

"Someone is going to love this guy. It would not shock me if, in a few years, we’re talking about Sadiq being one of the best tight ends in the NFL," Klatt wrote. "One of the things that I love about Sadiq is his athleticism. He provides a weapon for a quarterback, particularly in the red zone. That’s what he did for Dante Moore at Oregon last year. But as Dan Lanning accurately put it to me, go watch a blocking cut-up of this guy. This guy works hard, regardless of down and distance and situation. He’s a devastating blocker. So, that versatility means you can be versatile with what your offense and schematics are, in particular from a personnel grouping standpoint. He’s 6’3 and 240 pounds. He ran a 4.39 in the 40. That’s ridiculous."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Sadiq as his No. 17 overall prospect in his top 150 rankings. He made sure to highlight Sadiq’s historic combine, but believes his ability to already be an NFL-caliber blocker will make him stand out to NFL teams.

"As demonstrated with one of the greatest workouts from a tight end in Combine history, Sadiq is cut from a different cloth than most players at his position, possessing a squatty 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame and a rare combination of explosive athleticism and physicality," Rang wrote. "There are bright flashes on his tape as a pass-catcher, but he’s already an NFL-caliber blocker, showing excellent leg drive and grip strength to control opponents."

Team Fit

The Jets could really use an injection of talent across their roster. Outside of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, New York lacked pass-catching talent as it seeks to continue its rebuild.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Jets' selection of Sadiq a grade of B-.