National Football League
2026 NFL Draft: Meet Kenyon Sadiq, the Top TE in This Year's Class the Jets Selected
National Football League

2026 NFL Draft: Meet Kenyon Sadiq, the Top TE in This Year's Class the Jets Selected

Published Apr. 23, 2026 11:25 p.m. ET

Not only is tight end Kenyon Sadiq one of the rawest prospects in the NFL Draft, but he may also have the highest upside, which is what the New York Jets are betting on after selecting him with the No. 16 overall pick. 

The 20-year-old was a one-year starter at Oregon, but made the most of it, earning John Mackey Award finalist honors while leading all tight ends with eight touchdown receptions and setting a school record with 51 catches at the position. His combination of size, athleticism and production makes him one of the most intriguing developmental prospects in the class.

Here’s what else to know about Sadiq.

Stats

Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 yards (11 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Sadiq

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Sadiq as his No. 12 overall prospect in his top 50 rankings. He also didn’t hold back in making a bold claim about the Ducks’ star tight end.

"Someone is going to love this guy. It would not shock me if, in a few years, we’re talking about Sadiq being one of the best tight ends in the NFL," Klatt wrote. "One of the things that I love about Sadiq is his athleticism. He provides a weapon for a quarterback, particularly in the red zone. That’s what he did for Dante Moore at Oregon last year. But as Dan Lanning accurately put it to me, go watch a blocking cut-up of this guy. This guy works hard, regardless of down and distance and situation. He’s a devastating blocker. So, that versatility means you can be versatile with what your offense and schematics are, in particular from a personnel grouping standpoint. He’s 6’3 and 240 pounds. He ran a 4.39 in the 40. That’s ridiculous."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Sadiq as his No. 17 overall prospect in his top 150 rankings. He made sure to highlight Sadiq’s historic combine, but believes his ability to already be an NFL-caliber blocker will make him stand out to NFL teams.

"As demonstrated with one of the greatest workouts from a tight end in Combine history, Sadiq is cut from a different cloth than most players at his position, possessing a squatty 6-foot-3, 240-pound frame and a rare combination of explosive athleticism and physicality," Rang wrote. "There are bright flashes on his tape as a pass-catcher, but he’s already an NFL-caliber blocker, showing excellent leg drive and grip strength to control opponents."

Team Fit

The Jets could really use an injection of talent across their roster. Outside of wide receiver Garrett Wilson, New York lacked pass-catching talent as it seeks to continue its rebuild. 

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Jets' selection of Sadiq a grade of B-. 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who's the First WR Picked? Where Do Ohio State's Stars Land?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Who's the First WR Picked? Where Do Ohio State's Stars Land?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes