2026 NFL Draft: Meet Jeremiyah Love, the RB the Cardinals Took at No. 3 Overall

Jermiyah Love was one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft and was widely viewed as a player near the top of many teams’ boards. But he also made history on Thursday night, becoming the first running back since 2018 to be a top-five pick when the Arizona Cardinals took him with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Love was coming off a strong junior season at Notre Dame, where he set the program’s total touchdown record with 21, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis. Along with that production, Love earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back.

Here’s what else to know about Love.

Stats

Love had 199 carries for 1,372 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 18 rushing touchdowns this past season. He also had 27 receptions for 280 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Love

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Love as his No. 3 overall prospect in his top 150 ranking. He highlighted Love’s all-around versatility, pointing to his ability to impact the game as a runner and three-down back who can elevate an entire offense.

"With all due respect to Heisman Trophy winner and likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, Love is the best offensive prospect in this class — and frankly, I don’t think it's particularly close," Rang wrote. "Love isn’t just the best back in this class; he’s among a select handful of the elite runners to enter the NFL since I began scouting a quarter-century ago, offering a blend of size, quick feet and breakaway speed reminiscent of recent blue-chip backs Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson ."

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Love as his No. 2 overall player in his top 50 ranking. Not only is Love a special talent, but he believes he can be a true three-down back at the next level and make any offense better.

"I just can’t get this guy out of my head. Love is so good," Klatt wrote. "When we think about these offenses that are excelling in the NFL, a lot of them have a running back that can do a lot of things. Here’s the thing that I love about Love: He can run between the tackles to hit a home run, he can beat you on the outside to hit a home run, he can catch it to hit a home run and he can get physical yards. He does it all. He can be on the field for all three downs. This is the type of guy that can make your offense better."

Team Fit

Love joins a Cardinals team that desperately needs help offensively. Arizona ranked 31st in rushing yards per game last season, with veteran running back James Conner missing most of the season due to injury. He joins first-year head coach Mike LaFleur, who was hired after a stint as the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Cardinals' selection of Love a B+.