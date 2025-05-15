National Football League
2025 San Francisco 49ers Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
Published May. 15, 2025

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 San Francisco 49ers schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 San Francisco 49ers Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Arizona Cardinals (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 5 (Thu, Oct 2): @ Los Angeles Rams (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
  • Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Atlanta Falcons (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Los Angeles Rams (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 12 (Mon, Nov 24): vs Carolina Panthers (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
  • Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): @ Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
  • Week 14: BYE WEEK
  • Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Tennessee Titans (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
  • Week 16 (Mon, Dec 22): @ Indianapolis Colts (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)
  • Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Chicago Bears (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
  • Week 18 (TBD): vs Seattle Seahawks (Time & TV TBD)

San Francisco 49ers 2025 Record Prediction

Eric D. Williams: After having the toughest schedule in the league last year, San Francisco has the easiest schedule this season, with opponents owning a .417 winning percentage in 2024. So finishing at the bottom of the NFC West has its benefits. While the 49ers must replace eight defensive starters, they should benefit from the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. On offense, the 49ers look forward to a healthy Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and, eventually, Brandon Aiyuk. Kyle Shanahan has not had back-to-back losing seasons since his first two years as 49ers head coach, in 2017-18. And after winning just six games in 2020, Shanahan followed that with a 10-win season in 2021. So 10 wins for San Francisco in 2025 makes sense. Record Prediction: 10-7

