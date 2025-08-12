National Football League
2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET
The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the 2025 season with a tough, physical roster built around young talent and veteran leadership. As they aim to rise in the AFC North, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson
- RB: Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell
- WR: Calvin Austin, Ben Skowronek
- LWR: DK Metcalf, Scotty Miller
- RWR: Roman Wilson
- TE: Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward
- LT: Broderick Jones, Andrus Peat
- LG: Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson
- C: Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum
- RG: Mason McCormick
- RT: Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson
Defense
- LDE: Cameron Heyward, Yahya Black, Esezi Otomewo
- NT: Keeanu Benton, Daniel Ekuale
- RDE: Derrick Harmon, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee
- LOLB: T.J. Watt, Jack Sawyer, Max Scharping
- LILB: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison
- RILB: Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener
- ROLB: Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig
- NB: Jalen Ramsey
- LCB: Darius Slay, Brandin Echols
- SS: DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew
- FS: Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark
- RCB: Joey Porter
Special Teams
- K: Chris Boswell
- P: Corliss Waitman
- H: Corliss Waitman
- KR: Kenneth Gainwell, Jaylen Warren
- PR: Calvin Austin, Scotty Miller
- LS: Christian Kuntz
