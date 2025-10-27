2025 NFL Week 9 Buzz: Will Puka Nacua Return?; Jets, Saints Mulling QB Changes

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 9:

Jets still mulling QB change entering bye

Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor?

Entering New York's bye week, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn remained noncommittal to Fields as his starting quarterback for when the team returns from its break. Even after a wild, 39-38 comeback victory, the first of the season, Sunday at Cincinnati.

"I think you know what my answer’s going to be on that," Glenn said Monday when asked if Fields would be the starter against the Browns on Nov. 9, per AP. "This is the bye week and we’re going to focus on us. And, listen, I have time to make that decision. Again, that’s one of the good things of the bye week."

Glenn laughed and added: "But seriously, man, this gives us a chance to really just hone in on the good, bad and ugly and try to get those things worked out because we know we have a ways to go."

Fields, who has yet to throw an interception in seven starts, went 21 of 32 for 244 yards and a touchdown, along with 31 yards on 11 rushes. He also threw a pass and had a run for 2-point conversions.

"I think he played the game exactly like we see him playing for us to win the game," Glenn said. "There are still some things within that game that he knows he has to improve on, and that’s going to be every game. We’re going to always be critical of ourselves. ...

"But, yeah, he did a really good job for us (Sunday). I thought he managed that game really well."

Rams expecting Week 9 return for two offensive starters

Los Angeles could be close to welcoming back two key pieces in wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.

Nacua (ankle) and Havenstein (knee) are expected to practice and play in Week 9, according to head coach Sean McVay. Nacua's injury sidelined him for Week 7, while Havenstein last played in Week 4.

McVay also announced WR Tutu Atwell will be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Atwell's absence for, at least, the next four games could prove critical to the offense given his role as a deep threat.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Monday Flacco (shoulder) and Hendrickson (hip) will be labeled as "day-to-day" heading into a Week 9 meeting with the Bears.

Hendrickson re-aggravated a hip injury that previously sidelined him for one game during Sunday's loss to the Jets. Flacco's injury also occurred in Week 8, but the veteran QB was able to finish the game.

Vikings QB room trending toward Week 9 shakeup

J.J. McCarthy's return to the lineup could be imminent, with the second-year QB re-joining Minnesota for practice Monday. Notably missing from the session, however, was Carson Wentz, who has been nursing a left shoulder injury since Week 5.

Wentz, Minnesota's starter the last five games, could be in danger of missing time after the QB was in noticeable pain during the Week 8 loss to the Chargers. For McCarthy, taking the practice field is encouraging as he continues working his way back after being sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins day-to-day

Judkins received the designation after exiting Sunday's loss to the Patriots early with a shoulder injury. Cleveland is on a bye and will face the Jets following the break.

Bills DT Ed Oliver facing extended absence

Buffalo's defense has battled injuries all year, but this one will have a long-term impact. Head coach Sean McDermott announced Oliver suffered a torn bicep in Sunday's win over the Panthers, and will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery.

Saints making QB change?

Spencer Rattler's second-half benching in a brutal loss to the Buccaneers has potentially opened the door for a new starting quarterback.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore told reporters he's undecided on whether Rattle or rookie Tyler Shough will start against the Rams in Week 9. Shough replaced Rattler after New Orleans' first drive of the third quarter; the QBs each tossed an interception, and were sacked a combined five times while totaling 32 completions on 51 pass attempts for 227 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.