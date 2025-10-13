2025 NFL Week 7 Buzz: DJ Moore, Puka Nacua Not Practicing

Who's starting, who's hurt, and who's on the move?

NFL news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around the league entering Week 7:

Puka Nacua not practicing to start the week

Puka Nacua's availability for Sunday's Rams game against the Jaguars in London isn't looking too promising. The star wide receiver won't practice on Wednesday as he battles an ankle sprain, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters.

Nacua suffered the injury in the Rams' Week 6 win over the Ravens, forcing him to leave the game for a bit. After suffering the injury in the first half, Nacua returned for the second half. However, he didn't register another statistic and was mostly a decoy.

It was reported shortly after Sunday's game that Nacua could miss time. McVay told reporters that Nacua's "day to day."

Bears receive encouraging update on WR DJ Moore after MNF injury

In the aftermath of the Bears' win over the Commanders on Monday Night Football, the team announced Moore had to be transported to the hospital for an evaluation. It was unclear what the receiver was dealing with, but on Tuesday, Bears coach Ben Johnson revealed Moore, who visited the medical tent but finished the game, is dealing with a "groin issue" not believed to be serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think we're going to be okay. He'll be day-to-day," Johnson said on ESPN 1000.

The positive news provides some clarity following Monday night's worrying update. However, Moore's practice availability still figures to be a story worth monitoring as Chicago prepares to face the Saints in Week 7.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson to miss multiple games

Wilson's outlook for the season became murky Monday after the Jets star was diagnosed with a hyperextended knee following an MRI, per ESPN. Wilson, who suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Broncos in London, is expected to miss a couple of weeks. There is currently no timetable for his return.

With his top target sidelined for the foreseeable future, Justin Fields will have his work cut out for him as he leads the winless Jets (0-6) into a Week 7 meeting with the Panthers (3-3).

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Lands on IR

The Indianapolis Colts placed Richardson on injured reserve Monday after he suffered an orbital fracture in a training incident during pre-game warm-ups in Week 6.

Richardson reportedly sustained the injury when "an apparatus used by players to attach warmup bands to instruments malfunctioned, resulting in an impact with Richardson’s face," per ESPN. He will miss the Colts' next four games at minimum and is expected to return at some point this season.

Buccaneers Facing Multiple Key Injuries

The Buccaneers injuries have continued to pile up — although that hasn’t stopped Baker Mayfield.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday morning that he is not anticipating either running back Bucky Irving or wide receiver Chris Godwin will be available for next week’s Monday night game against the Lions. Godwin has only played two games this season, while Irving will miss his third straight game.

Emeka Egbuka is going to undergo testing on Tuesday for his hamstring injury. The expectation is that Egbuka will miss some time, but the length of his absence will be clearer after more testing.

Good news for Tampa Bay, though, is that there is hope wide receiver Mike Evans will return to practice this week.

Wide receiver Jaren McMillan has yet to play this season, which means Tampa Bay’s top four receivers are all dealing with injuries right now. Veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Tez Johnson will lead the corps if none of that quartet can feature against Detroit.

Za'Darius Smith Suddenly Retires

Za’Darius Smith signed with the Eagles after Week 1, played five games and has now retired.

The veteran pass rusher announced on his Instagram on Monday morning that he was walking away from the game, just after beginning his 11th NFL season. The Eagles were Smith’s sixth team, having played for five teams over the last five seasons.

The move leaves the Eagles short up front, especially after a disappointing performance against the Giants without defensive tackle Jalen Carter.