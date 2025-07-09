National Football League 2025 NFL uniform changes: Commanders Unveil New Alternates, Saints New Helmets Published Jul. 9, 2025 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the NFL returns this fall, there are going to be plenty of new looks that you'll have to get accustomed to. In fact, nearly half of the league could be making some sort of change to their uniforms for the 2025 season.

Based on previous announcements, there could be up to 15 teams that make a jersey change, add a new alternate look or redesign their helmet. Several teams, such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have announced that they'll unveil a new alternate uniform this summer.

But the big reason why many teams are adding new looks for the upcoming season is due to the NFL's "Rivalries" program. In April, the league announced that it was unveiling "Rivalry" edition uniforms for each team over the next four years as part of its partnership with Nike. The practice will be similar to what Nike does with MLB (City Connects) and NBA (City Edition) uniforms.

AFC East (Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets) and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks) teams will be the first group of teams to receive their "Rivalry" uniforms and are expected to debut them for the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we await more teams to unveil their new looks for the 2025 season, let's take a look at which teams have already unveiled changes to their uniform closet.

After a surprise NFC Championship Game appearance in 2024, the Commanders are tapping into the franchise's most successful period as the inspiration for their new alternate uniforms. They unveiled their "Super Bowl Era" alternate uniforms on Wednesday, which are modeled after the uniforms the team wore in their Super Bowl wins in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

The jerseys have a white base with burgundy numbers that have gold outlines. There are also gold stripes on the sleeves, while the nameplates are burgundy with gold outlines. The pants and socks will be burgundy, with each having gold outlining, too.

As for the helmets, they'll resemble the helmets the franchise wore during that era, just with their new logo instead of their old one. The burgundy-colored helmet will have white and gold stripes down the center to go with a gold facemask.

Jayden Daniels previewed how the Commanders' new alternate uniform will look on him (Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders).

The Commanders are scheduled to wear their "Super Bowl Era" uniforms on three occasions in 2025. They'll wear them for the first time when they host the Seahawks in Week 9. They'll wear them again when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 13 and will wear them for the third time when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day in Week 17.

Not only will the Saints have a new quarterback and head coach in 2025, but they'll have some new helmets, too. The team unveiled a new white helmet they'll wear for a few select games for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

The helmets have the Saints' traditional logo placed in the center with its typical gold color. There's also a large gold stripe that goes through the center of the helmet, while the facemasks are also gold.

The Saints unveiled new alternate helmets for the 2025 NFL season (Photo Courtesy: New Orleans Saints on X).

The Saints are expected to only wear their new helmets in games when they wear their white color rush uniforms, according to New Orleans.football.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share