2025 NFL Schedule Release: Latest updates, leaks, when does the full schedule come out?
The 2025 NFL Schedule Release is here! Tonight the full schedule will be announced starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and NFL Network. Stay up to date with everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL schedule release and all the leaks along the way:
When is the 2025 NFL Schedule Release?
The NFL announced that the full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule release show will be on NFL Network, ESPN2 and streaming on NFL+.
Full 2025 NFL Schedule Release Timeline
Ahead of the full schedule release, the NFL and its broadcast partners will reveal featured games on the 2025 schedule. Yesterday, FOX, NBA and Prime all released some schedule updates. Check out the remaining schedule for broadcast partners below:
- CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
- Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
- Full schedule - Wednesday, May 14 on ESPN2/NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET
When does the 2025 NFL season start?
We've known since the Super Bowl that the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the 2025 season opener in Week 1 on Thursday, September 4th. On Monday, May 12, it was revealed that the Eagles would square off against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
FOX Saturday Doubleheader
On Monday, May 12, Tom Brady announced at FOX's Upfront a special Saturday doubleheader for Week 16 of the 2025 season. Below are the games highlighted that Saturday, December 20th:
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
2025 International Games
In 2025, there will be seven international games, including three in London. In a first, the Week 1 Brazil game will be streamed live, for free on YouTube. Check out the full list of locations and the NFL host teams/matchups below:
- Week 1 (Friday, Sept. 5): Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil (Time TBD)
- Week 4 (Sunday, Sept. 28): Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 5): Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 12): Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 19): Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 9): Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany (9:30 a.m. ET)
- Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 16): Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain (9:30 a.m. ET)
2025 Thanksgiving Day
CBS announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will be visiting the Dallas Cowboys for Thanksigiving on Thursday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
NFL Black Friday Game
This year, Prime will air a game on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. This will be the third straight year a game has been played on that day. The 2025 edition features the Chicago Bears vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
2025 Christmas Day
This year, the NFL is expanding its Christmas Day footprint to three games. Netflix will air the first two games, with Amazon airing the third one. Prime announced the third and final matchup of the day - Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
Other Announced Matchups
- NFL Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers (ESPN/ABC)
Past NFL Schedule Release Dates
- 2024 - May 15
- 2023 - May 11
- 2022 - May 12
- 2021 - May 12
- 2020 - May 7
- 2019 - April 17
- 2018 - April 19
- 2017 - April 20
- 2016 - April 14
- 2015 - April 21
- 2014 - April 23
- 2013 - April 18
- 2012 - April 17
- 2011 - April 19
- 2010 - April 20
- 2009 - April 14
- 2008 - April 15
- 2007 - April 11
- 2006 - April 6
- 2005 - April 13
How is the NFL schedule determined?
The NFL has detailed rules about how the schedule comes together. Check out the specifics below:
- Each team plays 17 regular season games.
- Each team receives a bye week.
- Teams alternate seasons where they host nine regular season games and one preseason game or eight regular season games and two preseason games.
- Each team has six games against divisional opponents - two against each team, one at home and one on the road.
- Each team has four games against teams from a division within its conference - two games at home and two on the road.
- Each team has four games against teams from a division in the other conference - two games at home and two on the road.
- Each team has two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference - one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
- The 17th game for each team is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
2025 NFL Schedule Opponents
Below is a list of who each team will be playing this season, home and away:
AFC East
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Eagles
Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Texans
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chargers, Commanders
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Colts
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Colts, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, Browns, Steelers, Raiders, Giants
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans
AFC North
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Rams
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Chiefs
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Cardinals
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Broncos
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Vikings, Titans, 49ers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Raiders
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Packers, Vikings, Dolphins, Colts, Seahawks
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Chargers
AFC South
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Bills, Buccaneers
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Panthers
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Bengals
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Saints
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Bills, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, 49ers, Browns
AFC West
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, Bengals, Packers
Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Jets
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Lions
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, Bills
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, Browns, Bears
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Steelers, Vikings
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
NFC East
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Cardinals
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Jets, Panthers
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, 49ers
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Patriots, Saints
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Rams
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Bills, Buccaneers
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Seahawks
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Dolphins, Falcons
NFC North
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Saints
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Raiders, 49ers
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Buccaneers
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Chiefs, Rams
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Panthers
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Broncos, Cardinals
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers, Chargers, Seahawks
NFC South
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Commanders
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Colts, Vikings
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Jaguars, Packers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Giants
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Bears
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, Patriots, Jets, 49ers, Eagles
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bills, Rams, Dolphins, Seahawks, Texans, Lions
NFC West
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Packers
Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Bengals, Cowboys
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions
Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, Eagles
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Bears
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Browns, Giants
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings
Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers, Commanders
