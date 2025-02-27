National Football League 2025 NFL salary cap rises significantly, reaches record-high $279.2 million in 2025 Updated Feb. 27, 2025 4:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL’s salary cap will be a record-high $279.2 million in 2025, an increase of $23.8 million.

The league informed teams of the new cap figure on Thursday during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The salary cap was set at $255.4 million in 2024, up more than $30 million from the previous year. The NFL's salary cap will have more than doubled since being $123 million in 2009. It was $188.2 million in 2019.

It was $34.608 million in 1994, the first year the NFL had a salary cap. Total projected player costs, including benefits, are slotted at $362.48 million.

The bump is great news for Cincinnati, which is hoping to sign receiver Tee Higgins to a long-term contract. It also means more money for Minnesota to re-sign quarterback Sam Darnold or Kansas City to bring back guard Trey Smith or Super Bowl champion Philadelphia to keep linebacker Zack Baun.

Will Aaron Rodgers go to the Steelers?

It's also significant for teams projected to be over the cap when the new league year begins in March: Atlanta, Seattle, Buffalo and Cleveland. It might not be enough to save New Orleans, which is more than $50 million over the projected cap and by far in the worst shape heading into 2025.

Teams must be under the cap by 4 p.m. ET on March 12.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

