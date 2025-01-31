National Football League How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl: Skill Challenge, game, dates, schedule Published Jan. 31, 2025 10:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl is here, and fans are gearing up for an exciting showcase of talent and skill. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule and what to expect from this year's Pro Bowl festivities.

What is the Pro Bowl?

The NFL's Pro Bowl is the league's all-star game, featuring top players from its two conferences. Traditionally a post-season game, it now includes a week of skills competitions and concludes with a 7-on-7 flag football game, reflecting the NFL’s push to promote this format before its Olympic debut.

When is the Pro Bowl?

This year, the Pro Bowl is on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 3-6 p.m. ET. It will be played in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch the Pro Bowl? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will be on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and streaming on NFL+.

Who is in the Pro Bowl?

Notable players include Drake Maye , James Cook , Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Joe Burrow . Find both the AFC and NFC complete voting here , and notable roster changes here .

2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games Schedule

Thursday Skills Showdown

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Watch on: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and streaming on NFL+

