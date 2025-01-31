How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl: Skill Challenge, game, dates, schedule

National Football League
Published Jan. 31, 2025

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl is here, and fans are gearing up for an exciting showcase of talent and skill. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule and what to expect from this year's Pro Bowl festivities.

What is the Pro Bowl?

The NFL's Pro Bowl is the league's all-star game, featuring top players from its two conferences. Traditionally a post-season game, it now includes a week of skills competitions and concludes with a 7-on-7 flag football game, reflecting the NFL’s push to promote this format before its Olympic debut.

When is the Pro Bowl?

This year, the Pro Bowl is on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 3-6 p.m. ET. It will be played in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch the Pro Bowl? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will be on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and streaming on NFL+.

Who is in the Pro Bowl?

Notable players include Drake MayeJames CookJaxon Smith-Njigba and Joe Burrow. Find both the AFC and NFC complete voting here, and notable roster changes here

2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games Schedule

Thursday Skills Showdown

  • Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Watch on ESPN

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship

  • Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
  • Watch on: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and streaming on NFL+
