How to watch the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl: Skill Challenge, game, dates, schedule
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl is here, and fans are gearing up for an exciting showcase of talent and skill. Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule and what to expect from this year's Pro Bowl festivities.
What is the Pro Bowl?
The NFL's Pro Bowl is the league's all-star game, featuring top players from its two conferences. Traditionally a post-season game, it now includes a week of skills competitions and concludes with a 7-on-7 flag football game, reflecting the NFL’s push to promote this format before its Olympic debut.
When is the Pro Bowl?
This year, the Pro Bowl is on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 3-6 p.m. ET. It will be played in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
How can I watch the Pro Bowl? What channel will it be on?
The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl will be on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and streaming on NFL+.
Who is in the Pro Bowl?
Notable players include Drake Maye, James Cook, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Joe Burrow. Find both the AFC and NFC complete voting here, and notable roster changes here.
2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games Schedule
Thursday Skills Showdown
- Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET
- Watch on ESPN
Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship
- Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
- Watch on: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and streaming on NFL+
-
Super Bowl trophy renamed after Tom Brady? Why one NFL legend is pushing for it
Grading NFL head coaching hires: Patriots ace it, Cowboys get a 'D'
Super Bowl LIX: Here’s where to watch and must-have team merch
-
'Swiftie Specials' land ahead of Super Bowl LIX
TCU WR Jack Bech, inspired by his brother’s memory, chases NFL dreams at Senior Bowl
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
-
Inside the secret plays Andy Reid and the Chiefs offense hold for the postseason
What are the 10 most unbreakable records in sports?
NFL to look into massage therapist accusations against Ravens' Justin Tucker
-
Super Bowl trophy renamed after Tom Brady? Why one NFL legend is pushing for it
Grading NFL head coaching hires: Patriots ace it, Cowboys get a 'D'
Super Bowl LIX: Here’s where to watch and must-have team merch
-
'Swiftie Specials' land ahead of Super Bowl LIX
TCU WR Jack Bech, inspired by his brother’s memory, chases NFL dreams at Senior Bowl
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
-
Inside the secret plays Andy Reid and the Chiefs offense hold for the postseason
What are the 10 most unbreakable records in sports?
NFL to look into massage therapist accusations against Ravens' Justin Tucker