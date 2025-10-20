2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Another New No. 1; Rams and Colts Continue Rise

Last year, the Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Lions, formed a fearsome foursome. For most of the season, they were clearly the NFL’s elite.

This year, it’s hard to find an elite group like that — or to even determine how large that group might be. No team has really separated itself from the pack yet. And there’s a case to be made that any of the Top 10 teams could end up as the best in the league.

But it certainly helped that the Bucs and Lions — the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the FOX Sports Power Rankings a week ago — squared off on Monday night. The Lions’ 24-9 win may not have made the big picture any clearer, but it certainly made the top of my Week 8 Power Rankings easier to do.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds: +650

The Lions sure bounced back nicely from their loss in Kansas City with a win over the Bucs. They aren’t perfect, but they can do it all and may be the most complete team in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs lit up Tampa Bay's defense for 218 total yards of offense in Week 7. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1100

No Puka Nacua? No problem. Matthew Stafford still found a way to throw five touchdown passes as the Rams' defense shut down a Jaguars team that was on the rise.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Tampa Bay is being crushed by injuries to its offensive weapons, and yet still Baker Mayfield hung in there against a top-10 defense on the road. The Bucs may struggle, but look out when they’re healthy again.

Super Bowl odds: +800

The offense has become unreliable, but the Packers did have a nice come-from-behind win over the Cardinals in the final minutes. Here’s a weird quirk: Green Bay has scored exactly 27 points in all four of its wins.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

In a postgame TV interview, Daniel Jones was asked why people are so surprised by the Colts and what we didn’t know. "Sounds like y’all didn’t know much," he replied. That's fair. And after their destruction of the Chargers on Sunday, I’m all caught up to you now.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

Jalen Hurts rediscovered his arm and his receivers, but this Eagles team still can’t run and struggles on defense. It’s getting harder to justify having them way up here, but they’re still sixth for now.

Jalen Hurts delivered his best game of the season in Week 7 and got both of his top receivers going. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

The best defense in the league can carry the 49ers a long way if their offense can keep up. At least San Francisco rediscovered the magic of Christian McCaffrey on Sunday night against the Falcons.

Super Bowl odds: +750

The Bills had a week off to stew about their two-game losing streak. If they lose in Carolina on Sunday, hit the panic button and add Sean McDermott to your "Coaches on the Hot Seat" lists.

Super Bowl odds: +500

My "I told you so" team. I know their 31-0 win was only against the Raiders, but the Chiefs out-gained Vegas 434 yards to 95. It was as thorough a beatdown as you can get. They’re back.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

It’s time for everyone to stop underestimating Sam Darnold and the Seahawks. He’s playing great and that top-10 defense makes them a real threat in the NFC.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

Winning is what matters, but the Broncos had to escape against the Jets in London before rallying from 19-0 down with six minutes to go against the Giants to somehow win 33-32. The resiliency is good, but my goodness, those are two of the worst teams in the league that they barely beat.

Super Bowl odds: +4500

Aaron Rodgers is defying his age, but he’s way too old to carry a broken defense that gave up 470 yards and 33 points to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals on Thursday night. That burden is going to be too much.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

The Patriots lead the AFC East, they’ve won four straight, their QB is playing like an MVP, and their upcoming schedule is soft. New England’s ceiling this season is getting higher by the week.

It's all smiles for Drake Maye and the first-place Patriots right now. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The Falcons ran into a buzzsaw in San Francisco against the 49ers defense. Not a terrible effort, and they get a bounce-back game at home against the awful Dolphins next weekend.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Since beating the Chiefs and moving to 4-1 and turning their fans into believers, the Jaguars have lost two straight to the Seahawks and Rams. Most concerning: Jacksonville has scored a combined 19 points in those two games.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Temper the enthusiasm because it happened at home against the Saints, but the Bears forced four turnovers and ran for a massive 222 yards. That’s a good, Lions-like formula for winning, as Ben Johnson surely knows.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

The return of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was huge for their No. 1-ranked offense. The Cowboys’ NFL-worst defense was even passable against the Commanders.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

I’m not impressed by a narrow win over the Jets, and now quarterback Bryce Young is hurt. But no matter who the Panthers are beating, it’s hard to ignore three straight wins or going 4-1 in their past five games.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

The struggles of C.J. Stroud and their offense remain a mystery. With games against the 49ers and Broncos up next, they’re unlikely to fix it anytime soon.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Justin Herbert had a big second half, but the Chargers were down 23-3 at halftime to the Colts. Los Angeles is also now 1-3 in their past four games, and the one win was a miracle comeback against the Dolphins. Jim Harbaugh’s team is trending in the wrong direction.

Justin Herbert was under pressure constantly against the Colts. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5500

Two straight losses now, and the Commanders’ schedule is about to get really hard with games at Kansas City and home against Seattle and Detroit. Also, is it alarming anyone that Jayden Daniels’ 233 passing yards and 68 rushing yards on Opening Day were his season highs?

Super Bowl odds: +20000

All hail Joe Flacco, who not only out-dueled Aaron Rodgers but also reminded everyone that it’s not that hard to win when you’ve got Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on your side.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

The Vikings had the Eagles on the ropes, playing their best game in weeks. Now they have a big question to answer: Do they stick with Carson Wentz or put their hopes on young J.J. McCarthy when he returns?

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Lamar Jackson might be about to return — maybe? — and the Ravens are heading into a soft spot in their schedule. At 1-5 with a defense that is banged up, will it all be too late?

Super Bowl odds: +40000

The Cardinals are sliding into their bye on a five-game losing streak, but their offense has looked so much better with Jacoby Brissett at QB. They can’t go back to Kyler Murray now, right?

Super Bowl odds: +40000

Blowing a 19-point lead with six minutes to go and giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter is just … I mean, there are no words. This team has gotten a spark from rookie QB Jaxson Dart, but that collapse was pretty close to a fireable offense for the head coach.

Super Bowl odds: +50000

It happened in a windstorm and against a hideous Dolphins team, against which they only gained 206 yards of offense, but a 31-6 win isn’t nothing.

Dillon Gabriel is in the win column as the Browns' starting quarterback. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000

It feels wrong to move the Saints up two spots considering they dug themselves into a 20-0 hole in Chicago. They were competitive after that, though, and, to be honest, the teams below them in these rankings just look exponentially worse.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Miami is 1-6 after its no-show loss in windy Cleveland and owner Stephen Ross is still reportedly sticking by head coach Mike McDaniel? Sure, that seems like a good plan.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Signs of life from Cam Ward? The No. 1 overall pick was 25-for-34 for 255 yards and one touchdown and one interception against the Patriots. The Titans even led 13-10 late in the first half before it all fell apart.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Geno Smith was 10-of-16 for just 67 yards, and Pete Carroll still waited until garbage time to bench him in a 31-0 loss. The Raiders had 95 yards of total offense against the Chiefs. If Kenny Pickett isn’t their new QB coming out of the bye week, Carroll is just lost.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Tyrod Taylor was terrible in relief of the terrible Justin Fields, proving that the Jets have a terrible team to go with their terrible quarterbacks. They’re also terribly coached. On the bright side … nope, sorry, I’ve got nothing.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .