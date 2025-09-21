National Football League 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: How Many Teams Are Actually Great? Updated Sep. 23, 2025 12:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Three weeks into the season and I am so disappointed. So many teams that I had such high hopes for have let me down.

I know, it’s a long season (though it’s pretty much over already in Houston). There’s plenty of time for the Packers to play to their potential and for the Cardinals to fix their offense.

In the meantime, I’ll just shuffle my NFL Power Rankings again, heading into what I’m sure will be an unpredictable Week 4.

Super Bowl odds: +750

We were so close to having a change at the top, but then, for the first time all season, the Eagles looked like the Eagles — for one half against the Rams, at least. Welcome back, champs.

Super Bowl odds: +400

Josh Allen has thrown for 19 touchdowns with just one interception in his last 11 games, including the playoffs. Somehow, it still feels like he hasn’t played at his best yet this season, which should be frightening for the rest of the league.

Super Bowl odds: +1300

They played an incredibly complete game against a tough Denver defense and impressed with their resilience by scoring 10 points in the final 2:37 for the come-from-behind win. They just need to protect Justin Herbert a little better (five sacks).

Super Bowl odds: +1100

That Monday night win in Baltimore had everything: great defense, a powerful running game, gutsy calls by Dan Campbell. Looks like the Lions are back.

After a Week 1 dud, the Lions have looked like their explosive selves on offense the past two weeks. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Beating the Giants saved their season, even though it didn’t look pretty. Their ranking is based on their talent and potential, but it’s hard not to see the cracks beginning to form.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They’re 3-0 and that’s great, but this once-explosive offense is settling for too many field goals. And as they saw against the Jets on Sunday, that’s going to lead to way too many close calls.

Super Bowl odds: +550

They’ve had a tough early-season schedule, but their defense isn’t holding up well. Also they can’t give up 7 sacks like they did against Detroit. They’ve got to give Lamar Jackson some time.

Super Bowl odds: +750

Losing to Cleveland? Really? That Browns defense may be strong, but if the Packers want to be serious contenders, they have to do better than 10 points and 230 yards.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

They did exactly what good teams do when they’re forced to play with a backup quarterback. They rallied around Marcus Mariota with a strong defense and a powerful rushing attack (201 yards).

With Jayden Daniels potentially missing multiple weeks, will Marcus Mariota be able to keep the Commanders in contention? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2000

They were so close to beating the defending champs and maybe establishing themselves as the team to beat in the NFC. It doesn’t help their case that their offense inexplicably shut down in the second half.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

They’re 3-0 overall and 2-0 with Mac Jones at quarterback, proving once again that Kyle Shanahan is one of the best coaches in the NFL. The Niners aren't a juggernaut, but don’t underestimate them.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Aaron Rodgers got it done when it mattered, going 4 for 4 for 50 yards on the game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter against New England. But it’s worrisome that he was only 12 of 19 for 89 yards the rest of the game.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Sure, their schedule has been a bit soft. But they’re in the top seven in both offense and defense and Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor make a heck of a backfield tandem. A big test is coming in L.A. against the Rams on Sunday.

The play of Daniel Jones through three weeks might be the biggest surprise in all of football. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

They don’t look as good on either side of the ball as they did last year. But keep in mind their two losses are both on the road against undefeated teams (Colts, Chargers) by a combined four points, so don’t write them off yet.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Through three games, Kyler Murray hasn’t thrown for more than 220 yards or run for more than 38. That’s disappointing, and it’s a big reason why the 49ers hung around long enough to beat them Sunday.

Super Bowl odds: +5500

A blowout win over the awful Saints is exactly what a good team is supposed to do. And Sam Darnold is playing a lot better than he did in his shaky opener against a 49ers team that is tougher than many thought.

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Isaiah Rodgers’ two defensive touchdowns and Jordan Mason’s 116 yards were more than Carson Wentz needed. It’s a reminder of how good this team is when their QB isn’t awful.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

Jake Browning is probably better than this (19 of 27, 140 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs), but that sure was an alarming way to play in the Bengals' first game after Joe Burrow’s injury. If it’s a sign of things to come, they’re in a lot of trouble.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Very quietly, Liam Coen has built a top-10 offense. It’s even more impressive that he’s done it while Trevor Lawrence has completed just 55.8% of his passes and thrown four interceptions to go with his four touchdown passes.

The Jaguars have yet to fully unleash rookie Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball, which has made for an unremarkable start to his promising career. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Raheem Morris swears he isn’t considering a quarterback change, but maybe he should be. Michael Penix Jr. was awful against the Panthers (18 of 36, 172 yards, 2 INTs). Maybe watching Kirk Cousins for a few weeks wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

It was only against the Cowboys, but the world got its first look at what Ben Johnson might be able to do for QB Caleb Williams and the Bears offense. And it was a very good look.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

It’s obviously a big problem for this Cowboys offense when CeeDee Lamb isn’t healthy (high ankle sprain). But their bigger problem is clearly that their Micah Parsons-less defense stinks.

Super Bowl odds: +10000

Is there a bigger disappointment in the entire NFL? Yes, they’ve been in every game, but they’ve also lost them all. And their offense ranks 29th as C.J. Stroud’s sophomore slump extends into another year.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Geno Smith had a really nice bounce-back game in Washington, but he can’t carry a team by himself. They need a lot more out of rookie RB Ashton Jeanty and a defense that is getting pushed around.

Pete Carroll is seeing that the reclamation project that is the Raiders might be bigger than he anticipated. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +30000

They beat the Green Bay Packers! Never mind that it took a blocked field goal and a 55-yard field goal of their own in the final 30 seconds. They still did it! And their defense is really good.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Drake Maye out-played Aaron Rodgers and might have beaten him too if it weren’t for a late fourth-quarter fumble. That highlighted the Patriots’ biggest problem: their leaky offensive line.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

They hammered the Falcons 30-0, but it was mostly because of Michael Penix’s bad day. It’s worth noting that Bryce Young wasn’t much better (16 of 24, 11 yards) and Carolina had just 224 yards of offense.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They were 1:49 away from the first win of the Aaron Glenn era against a good Buccaneers team. But that Jets defense clearly isn’t as good as everyone thought it would be.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They had the Buffalo Bills tied in the fourth quarter and nearly tied them again in the final minutes before a Tua Tagovailoa interception. It was a noble effort, but Mike McDaniel’s seat remains red-hot.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

OK, so their offensive explosion in Dallas was clearly a fluke. They had a shot to beat the Chiefs thanks to their defense, but Russell Wilson and the offense were back to their usual, awful selves.

Is it already time for the Giants to bench Russell Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart? (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +100000

It was a complete non-competitive disaster in Seattle. Kellen Moore doesn’t have a lot to work with there, but he’s got to be close to giving rookie QB Tyler Shough a shot.

Super Bowl odds: +60000

Rookie QB Cam Ward had his best game yet (23 of 38, 219 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), yet they were still blown out by the Colts at home. They’re a terrible team with a coach who’s on borrowed time.

