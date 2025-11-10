2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

As the second half of the season begins, it sure looks like a breakaway pack is forming at the top, with a handful of NFL teams clearly a notch above the rest. But how much should you believe in upstart teams like the Patriots, Seahawks and Colts, or erratic ones like the Lions and Broncos?

That’s a problem for next week. For now, here are my Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl odds: +700

An impressive performance, rolling over a tough-but-battered 49ers team. Add Matthew Stafford to the MVP chase after four more touchdown passes, too.

Super Bowl odds: +900

In typical Eagles fashion, they found the offense when they needed it on Monday night against a very tough Packers team. And what a defensive showing, too.

Super Bowl odds: +900

They rolled to a 35-0 lead over the Cardinals before everyone was in their seats and before Sam Darnold even broke a sweat. Actually, in that game, he never did.

Super Bowl odds: +900

It wasn’t easy, and they needed overtime, but they did put up an amazing 519 yards on the Falcons. And Indiana Jones is back on track.

Super Bowl odds: +850

Dan Campbell takes the play-calling reigns and just like that, they put up 44 points, 226 rushing yards and 546 total yards. Order is restored.

Super Bowl odds: +1800

Seven straight wins are impossible to ignore. Yes, most were against bad teams. But wins over the Bills and Bucs count for a lot. Plus, they’ve got the favorite now for Coach of the Year and MVP.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

It’s almost unfair to penalize them this much, given the beating they’ve taken this season. If they get healthy, they could be a real postseason threat. … If.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

They’re tied for the best record in football at 8-2, but when was the last time they looked, you know, any good? Certainly not against the Raiders last Thursday night when they had just 220 yards of offense.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

They’ve now held three straight opponents under 225 yards of offense, which is a big reason why they’re suddenly back on track with three straight wins.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They still have one of the best defenses in the NFL. But what exactly has happened to Jordan Love and the offense the past two weeks?

Super Bowl odds: +950

Sorry, if you’re serious about being a Super Bowl contender, you can’t get blown out midseason to a dead Dolphins team. And only 13 points? Yuck.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

At full strength, they might have been able to hang tougher with the Rams. But they aren’t anywhere near full strength anymore.

Super Bowl odds: +600

Still a dangerous team, but they come out of their bye with a 5-4 record and needing to win now. Big tests are looming, too, at Denver and versus the Colts.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They get credit for their resiliency, coming back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter against the Giants. Then again, the Giants seem to blow late leads to everybody.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

That was the worst performance of the season for 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers — 16 of 31, 161 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs — and suddenly the Steelers are 1-3 over the past month and lead the Ravens in the AFC North by just one game.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

The new AFC North favorites? The schedule is all set up for a run, but they almost got tripped up at the start with a shaky offensive performance in Minnesota. Almost.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Davis Mills took over for C.J. Stroud and maybe saved the Texans’ season — at least temporarily — with a wild, fourth-quarter comeback. Stroud should be back next week, though.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They win four of five, including one in Green Bay, and follow it up by losing at home … to the Saints? And another Bryce Young dud, too.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

They led 29-10 in Houston entering the fourth quarter and threw it all away in embarrassing fashion. And it wasn’t just their defense. Their offense picked up just 11 fourth-quarter yards.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

The Vikings’ defense is strong, but the rest of the team just isn’t good enough to overcome J.J. McCarthy’s growing pains.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

They were already a team in trouble heading into their bye. Now they are dealing with the emotional trauma of the unexpected death of DE Marshawn Kneeland, too.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Where did that come from? They had only beaten the Jets and Falcons this season before they dominated the Bills on Sunday — including in the fourth quarter when it mattered.

Super Bowl odds: +80000

A couple of early fumbles by QB Jacoby Brissett ruined any chance the Cardinals had in Seattle. It’s really all about their Kyler Murray-less future now.

Super Bowl odds: +40000

Can someone please introduce Falcons OC Zac Robinson to Bijan Robinson? Then make him put the ball in his best player's hands.

Super Bowl odds: +80000

Five straight losses now, four by 21 points or more, and several more weeks without Jayden Daniels. They also won’t really be able to fix their mess of a defense until next year, either.

Super Bowl odds: +60000

If Joe Flacco is going to keep them afloat, he’s going to have to earn it. The Bengals' post-bye schedule gives them games at Pittsburgh, home versus the Patriots, at Baltimore, at Buffalo, and home versus the Ravens. Ouch.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

A second fourth-quarter collapse in a month sank Brian Daboll. Blowing four 10-point leads sank the Giants' season.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They had two special teams touchdowns, but it’s still a miracle that they won a game where their quarterback threw for 54 yards — 42 on one play.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

I guess they deserve credit for hanging in against the Broncos, but this Geno Smith-led offense is just awful. And what has happened to rookie RB Ashton Jeanty?

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Rookie QB Tyler Shough picked up his first career win, and on the road against a tough Carolina team. It was the first sign of a potentially bright future in New Orleans.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They lost to the Jets, but won when it comes to draft position. We might also be inching closer to Shedeur Sanders’ eventual debut.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

The bye week gave rookie QB Cam Ward a break. But can he come out of it playing any better than he has been?

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

