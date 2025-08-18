National Football League
2025 NFL Odds Preseason Week 3: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
Updated Aug. 18, 2025 11:14 p.m. ET

Updated Aug. 18, 2025 11:14 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2 saw upsets, ties and even a shutout. 

What will Week 3 bring?

While betting on preseason games isn't the same as putting money down during the regular season — it's less about which is the better team and more about who will actually be on the field — it still offers an opportunity to place a few wagers.

Here are the latest odds for every NFL preseason Week 3 game at BetMGM Sportsbook as of Aug. 18.

(All times ET)

2025 NFL Preseason Week 3 Odds

THURSDAY, AUG. 21

STEELERS @ PANTHERS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Steelers -4.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Panthers +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are the Steelers too reliant on their defense?

PATRIOTS @ GIANTS (8 p.m., Prime Video)

Point Spread: Giants -3.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Giants -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Patriots +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY, AUG. 22

EAGLES @ JETS (7:30 p.m.)

Point Spread: Jets -1.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Jets -135 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Eagles +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

FALCONS @ COWBOYS (8:00 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -170 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Falcons +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

VIKINGS @ TITANS (8:00 p.m., CBS)

Point Spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Titans -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Vikings +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

BEARS @ CHIEFS (8:20 p.m.)

Point Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Bears +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Albert Breer on Shedeur Sanders' injury, Texans' odds of winning AFC South, Caleb Williams

SATURDAY, AUG. 23

RAVENS @ COMMANDERS (12:00 p.m.)

Point Spread: Ravens -2.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Commanders +118 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

COLTS @ BENGALS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Colts -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Bengals +118 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAMS @ BROWNS (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Browns -325 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.08 total); Rams +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

TEXANS @ LIONS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Lions -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Texans +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

BRONCOS @ SAINTS (1 p.m.)

Point Spread: Broncos -4.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -220 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.55 total); Saints +185 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

SEAHAWKS @ PACKERS (4 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Seahawks -1.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Packers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

JAGUARS @ DOLPHINS (7 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -190 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.26 total); Jaguars +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

BILLS @ BUCCANEERS (7:30 p.m.)

Point Spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Buccaneers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

CHARGERS @ 49ERS (8:30 p.m.)

Point Spread: 49ers -4.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Chargers +200 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

RAIDERS @ CARDINALS (10:00 p.m., NFL Network)

Point Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total Scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

