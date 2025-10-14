National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Jaxson Dart's OROY Campaign off to Blazing Start
Published Oct. 15, 2025 9:22 a.m. ET

The next NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year could end up being a quarterback who started the season sitting on the bench.

At the beginning of the year, Cam Ward — who was drafted at No. 1 in April by the Titans — was one the favorite at +250. But in the wake of Tennessee's 1-5 start and the firing of its head coach, Ward is now +6000. 

Now, there's a new player at the top of the board, and it's New York's Jaxson Dart.

Drafted with the 25th pick, the 6-foot-2 QB out of Ole Miss has skyrocketed up the oddsboard. He opened at +2500, was +650 just one week ago and now sits at -135. 

Tampa Bay's Emeka Egbuka at +210 is second and also happens to be the biggest liability for BetMGM in this spot.

 

Back to Dart, the G-Men's newest star. 

He stepped into the starting role after New York benched veteran Russell Wilson following a three-game skid.

But the Giants, with Dart at the helm, are 2-1 straight up (SU), including a huge 34-17 Week 6 win over reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Let's take a glimpse at some of Dart and New York's odds now that the rookie QB has taken the reins at BetMGM as of Oct. 14.

Jaxson Dart MVP: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Giants to make the playoffs
Yes: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
No: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Giants regular-season wins
Over 5.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Under 5.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Coach of the Year
Brian Daboll: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

 
Is Dart a good bet to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at the end of the season?

Well, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is certainly giving the young star a vote of confidence.

"They have found their franchise quarterback," Cowherd said on "The Herd" after the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles. "It's gonna be bumpy. But if they can keep him healthy, confident, athletic, slippery. Big-boy NFL throws. That is an NFL franchise quarterback.

"Jaxson Dart is tough. Cam Skattebo is tougher. If you can keep Andrew Thomas healthy, you've got your three guys. 

"That's gonna be your future."

 

