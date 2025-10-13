Titans Fire HC Brian Callahan After Poor 1-5 Start

The Tennessee Titans have seen enough of the Brian Callahan era.

Callahan has been fired as the head coach of the Titans, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after the Titans' 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, dropping Tennessee to 1-5 on the season.

"While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth," Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said. "Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."

Callahan was in his second season as the Titans' head coach, getting hired after a strong tenure as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. He went 3-14 in 2024, with the Titans finishing in a three-way tie for the worst record in the league and giving them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

