2025 NFL Odds: Against Whom Will Jets, Saints, Browns Earn First Win?

The Jets, Browns and Saints aren’t expected to do much winning this season — at least not according to oddsmakers.

All three teams are at the bottom of the Super Bowl oddsboard. In addition, the Jets are favored in two games this season, while the Browns and Saints are each favored in just one.

So, who will they beat first — if anyone?

Let’s take a look at the odds for each team’s first win at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 6.

Against whom will the Jets get their first regular-season win?

Pittsburgh Steelers: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Buffalo Bills: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Miami Dolphins: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Carolina Panthers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: The Jets are favored in Week 7 vs. Carolina (-1.5) and a Week 10 tilt vs. Cleveland (-2.5). After finishing 5-12 last year, New York enters the season with +25000 Super Bowl odds, the third-worst overall.

Against whom will the Saints get their first regular-season win?

Arizona Cardinals: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

New York Giants: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

New England Patriots: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Buffalo Bills: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

What to know: New Orleans opened 2024 with two dominant wins (scoring over 40 points in both games), then lost seven straight. It finished the year 5-12, with later victories over the Falcons, Giants and Browns. The Saints are only favored once this year — Week 16 vs. the Jets — and sit at the bottom of the Super Bowl oddsboard at +40000.

Against whom will the Browns get their first regular-season win?

Cincinnati Bengals: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Green Bay Packers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Miami Dolphins: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What to know: Despite a new QB room, Cleveland isn’t expected to turn things around after its 3-12 season in 2024. The Browns are only favored in Week 14 vs. Tennessee, and sit at +30000 to win the Super Bowl.

