2025 NFL Draft odds: 4 Day 1 bets to make right now
2025 NFL Draft odds: 4 Day 1 bets to make right now

Updated Apr. 24, 2025 9:42 a.m. ET
Jason McIntyre
Jason McIntyre
Co-Host of THE HERD and FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, and my wheels are turning. 

There are endless bets to make as the NFL's annual selection process gets underway, but I've landed on just a handful I think you should make before Round 1 kicks off. Let's dive in.

Longshot: No. 5 pick — Armand Membou, +1600

It seems like the draft starts at No. 5 with Jacksonville. With a new general manager, a new coach, and many needs, the Jaguars could go several ways. Do they really want Ashton Jeanty at fifth, or is this a way to try and get more picks via trade? The Jags did sign Walker Little (LT) to a three-year deal, but he could easily slide to right tackle.

To be a first-round pick: Jalen Milroe, +190

Is he similar to Lamar Jackson coming out of Louisville? Sure. Would a team be wise to trade back to the end of the first round and grab him, the way Baltimore did? Certainly. 

Top five exact order, +310

1. Cam Ward
2. Travis Hunter
3. Abdul Carter
4. Will Campbell
5. Mason Graham

Rarely do we see total chalk early, but that could happen here, as it’s not a draft loaded with superstars. The Jaguars do have a defensive need, which Mason Graham fits.

Top four QBs exact order, +380

1. Cam Ward
2. Jaxson Dart
3. Shedeur Sanders
4. Jalen Milroe

I’m not buying the Jaxson Dart hype, but the narratives around Shedeur Sanders are too much. I’d take him third if I were the desperate Giants, but that doesn’t appear to be the case (at least that early). This is a fun pizza money bet that could take you into Friday if the first three happen on Thursday.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @JasonRMcIntyre.

