2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: Abdul Carter favored early

The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with defensive stars. Former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter led the list on Thursday night as the No. 3 overall pick.

After the Giants secured Carter, Cleveland picked up defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5, while the Falcons selected LB Jalon Walker at No.15.

Who do oddsmakers favor to win DROY?

Let’s get into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 25.

2025-26 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds

Abdul Carter, Giants: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Jalon Walker, Falcons: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Mason Graham, Browns: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mykel Williams, 49ers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Travis Hunter, Jaguars: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

This past season, Carter racked up a team-high 12 sacks for the Nittany Lions and led the country with 24 tackles for loss. So it's no surprise the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was the first defender off the board, in addition to being the early betting favorite for DROY.

An edge rusher or linebacker has won the DROY in each of the past 11 seasons, most recently the Rams’ Jared Verse.

Walker and Graham are in the running as well, at +550 and +750, respectively. Walker recorded 61 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his final season as a Georgia Bulldog, while Graham finished a solid final year at Michigan, posting 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

As for Travis Hunter, he is in the running for both DROY and OROY. While it’s still unclear whether he will play receiver, cornerback, or both in the NFL, the odds say the Heisman winner has a chance to make history by potentially winning both awards.

