National Football League
National Football League
2025 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET
The Miami Dolphins begin the 2025 season with explosive offensive weapons and a defense ready to make a statement. As they push for AFC East supremacy, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Miami Dolphins 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
- RB: De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon
- FB: Alec Ingold
- WR: Malik Washington, Tahj Washington
- LWR: Jaylen Waddle, Dee Eskridge
- RWR: Tyreek Hill, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
- TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner
- LT: Patrick Paul, Kion Smith
- LG: Jonah Savaiinaea
- C: Aaron Brewer
- RG: James Daniels, Daniel Brunskill
- RT: Austin Jackson, Larry Borom
Defense
- LDE: Kenneth Grant, Zeek Biggers
- NT: Benito Jones, Jordan Phillips
- RDE: Zach Seiler, Matthew Butler
- LOLB: Jaelan Phillips, Chop Robinson, Cameron Goode
- LILB: Jordyn Brooks, K.J. Britt
- RILB: Willie Gay, Tyrel Dodson
- ROLB: Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon
- NB: Jason Marshall
- LCB: Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner
- SS: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis
- FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader
- RCB: Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones
Special Teams
- K: Riley Patterson
- P: Jake Bailey
- KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright
- PR: Malik Washington, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
- LS: Joe Cardona
