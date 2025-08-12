National Football League 2025 Miami Dolphins Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Published Sep. 2, 2025 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins begin the 2025 season with explosive offensive weapons and a defense ready to make a statement. As they push for AFC East supremacy, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.

Miami Dolphins 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers make a splash, trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey | Speak

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

K: Riley Patterson

P: Jake Bailey

KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright

PR: Malik Washington, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

LS: Joe Cardona

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more