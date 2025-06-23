2025 Detroit Lions Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Detroit Lions training camp below:
Detroit Lions Training Camp
- Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility
- Location: Allen Park, Michigan
- Reporting date: July 16 (rookies), July 19 (veterans)
Opening Training Camp Practices
- Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 8:30 a.m. ET
- Monday, July 28: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Sunday, August 3: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 4 (Night Practice): 6:00 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 6: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Monday, August 11 (Lions Community Partner Day): 10:30 a.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 13 (Joint Practice #1 – Miami Dolphins): 10:30 a.m. ET
- Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice #2 – Miami Dolphins): 10:30 a.m. ET
- Thursday, August 21 (Joint Practice #1 – Houston Texans): 10:30 a.m. ET
Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- July 31: Lions at Chargers – 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC)
- August 8: Lions at Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 16: Lions vs. Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Lions vs. Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Detroit Lions:
- Round 1: Tyleik Williams (DT, Ohio State)
- Round 2: Tate Ratledge (OL, Georgia)
- Round 3: Isaac TeSlaa (WR, Arkansas)
- Round 5: Miles Frazier (G, LSU)
- Round 6: Ahmed Hassanein (DE, Boise State)
- Round 7: Dan Jackson (S, Georgia)
- Round 7: Dominic Lovett (WR, Georgia)
Detroit Lions Offseason Moves Review
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Lions:
Ambitious
"The Lions will get star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed 12 games after breaking his leg last season, back this year. They also added a strong replacement for cornerback Carlton Davis III in veteran D.J. Reed. But they lost Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and star coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who accepted head coach jobs with the Bears and Jets, respectively. Those are big holes to grapple with as the Lions still hope to be in contention for a Super Bowl."
