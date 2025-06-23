National Football League
lions training camp
National Football League

2025 Detroit Lions Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves review

Published Jun. 25, 2025 3:30 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Detroit Lions training camp below:

Detroit Lions Training Camp

  • Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility
  • Location: Allen Park, Michigan
  • Reporting date: July 16 (rookies), July 19 (veterans)

Will the Lions take a step back this season? | Breakfast Ball

Will the Lions take a step back this season? | Breakfast Ball

Opening Training Camp Practices

  • Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Monday, July 28: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, July 29: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, August 3: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Monday, August 4 (Night Practice): 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 6: 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Monday, August 11 (Lions Community Partner Day): 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, August 13 (Joint Practice #1 – Miami Dolphins): 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, August 14 (Joint Practice #2 – Miami Dolphins): 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, August 21 (Joint Practice #1 – Houston Texans): 10:30 a.m. ET

Detroit Lions 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Detroit Lions:

Detroit Lions Offseason Moves Review

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Lions:

Ambitious 

"The Lions will get star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who missed 12 games after breaking his leg last season, back this year. They also added a strong replacement for cornerback Carlton Davis III in veteran D.J. Reed. But they lost Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (retirement) and star coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who accepted head coach jobs with the Bears and Jets, respectively. Those are big holes to grapple with as the Lions still hope to be in contention for a Super Bowl."

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes