National Football League
2025 Detroit Lions Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET
The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 season with momentum and one of the most complete rosters in the league. As they look to build on recent success, here’s how the depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.
Detroit Lions 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
- RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki
- WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett
- RWR: Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
- TE: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra
- LT: Taylor Decker, Giovanni Manu
- LG: Christian Mahogany
- C: Graham Glasgow, Kingsley Eguakun
- RG: Tate Ratledge, Kayode Awosika
- RT: Penei Sewell, Jamarco Jones
Defense
- LDE: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
- DT: Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Pat O’Connor, Tyler Lacy
- NT: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Chris Smith
- RDE: Marcus Davenport, Tyrus Wheat
- MLB: Jack Campbell, Zach Cunningham
- ROLB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske
- NB: Amik Robertson, Avonte Maddox
- LCB: Terrion Arnold, Khalil Dorsey
- SS: Brian Branch
- FS: Kerby Joseph
- RCB: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin
Special Teams
- K: Jake Bates
- P: Jack Fox
- H: Jack Fox
- LS: Hogan Hatten
