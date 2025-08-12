National Football League 2025 Detroit Lions Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 season with momentum and one of the most complete rosters in the league. As they look to build on recent success, here’s how the depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.

Detroit Lions 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Herd Hierarchy: Broncos and Chiefs are Top 5, Packers, Lions make cut going into season | The Herd Colin Cowherd is back with his first Herd Hierarchy of the 2025 NFL Season, featuring the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the Top 5 and Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers making the cut. Agree with Colin's first Hierarchy?

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more