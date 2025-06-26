National Football League 2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Site: Staybridge Suites

Location: Oxnard, California

Reporting date: 7/21 (rookies and veterans)

Joint practice sessions: August 5 in Oxnard with the August 5 in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams

Training Camp Open Practices

Tuesday, July 22 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Wednesday, July 23 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Thursday, July 24 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Saturday, July 26 (Opening Day Ceremony) : 11:45 a.m. PT

Sunday, July 27 (First padded practice) : 11:45 a.m. PT

Monday, July 28 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Wednesday, July 30 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Thursday, July 31 (Heroes Appreciation Day) : 11:45 a.m. PT

Saturday, August 2 : 10:00 a.m. PT

Monday, August 4 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Tuesday, August 5 (Joint practice with Rams) : 2:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 7 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Friday, August 8 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Tuesday, August 12 : 11:45 a.m. PT

Wednesday, August 13: 11:45 a.m. PT

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys:

Dallas Cowboys Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Cowboys:

Rebound

"With quarterback Dak Prescott back healthy, the Cowboys will look to return to the playoffs in 2025. They traded for receiver George Pickens and a pair of former first-round defenders (linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., cornerback Kaiir Elam) to give their team a boost under new coach Brian Schottenheimer."

