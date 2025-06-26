2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
- Site: Staybridge Suites
- Location: Oxnard, California
- Reporting date: 7/21 (rookies and veterans)
- Joint practice sessions: August 5 in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams
Training Camp Open Practices
- Tuesday, July 22: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Wednesday, July 23: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Thursday, July 24: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Saturday, July 26 (Opening Day Ceremony): 11:45 a.m. PT
- Sunday, July 27 (First padded practice): 11:45 a.m. PT
- Monday, July 28: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Wednesday, July 30: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Thursday, July 31 (Heroes Appreciation Day): 11:45 a.m. PT
- Saturday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. PT
- Monday, August 4: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Tuesday, August 5 (Joint practice with Rams): 2:00 p.m. PT
- Thursday, August 7: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Friday, August 8: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Tuesday, August 12: 11:45 a.m. PT
- Wednesday, August 13: 11:45 a.m. PT
Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Cowboys at Rams – 7 p.m. ET
- August 16: Cowboys vs. Ravens – 7 p.m. ET
- August 22: Cowboys vs. Falcons – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys:
- Round 1: Tyler Booker (OL, Alabama)
- Round 2: Donovan Ezeiruaku (DE, Boston College)
- Round 3: Shavon Revel (CB, East Carolina)
- Round 5: Jaydon Blue (RB, Texas)
- Round 5: Shemar James (LB, Florida)
- Round 6: Ajani Cornelius (OL, Oregon)
- Round 7: Jay Toia (DT, UCLA)
- Round 7: Phil Mafah (RB, Clemson)
- Round 7: Tommy Akingbesote (DT, Maryland)
Dallas Cowboys Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Cowboys:
Rebound
"With quarterback Dak Prescott back healthy, the Cowboys will look to return to the playoffs in 2025. They traded for receiver George Pickens and a pair of former first-round defenders (linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., cornerback Kaiir Elam) to give their team a boost under new coach Brian Schottenheimer."
