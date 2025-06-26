National Football League
2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis

Published Jun. 26, 2025 3:03 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

  • Site: Staybridge Suites
  • Location: Oxnard, California
  • Reporting date: 7/21 (rookies and veterans)
  • Joint practice sessions: August 5 in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams

Training Camp Open Practices

  • Tuesday, July 22: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Wednesday, July 23: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Thursday, July 24: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Saturday, July 26 (Opening Day Ceremony): 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Sunday, July 27 (First padded practice): 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Monday, July 28: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Wednesday, July 30: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Thursday, July 31 (Heroes Appreciation Day): 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Saturday, August 2: 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Monday, August 4: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Tuesday, August 5 (Joint practice with Rams): 2:00 p.m. PT
  • Thursday, August 7: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Friday, August 8: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Tuesday, August 12: 11:45 a.m. PT
  • Wednesday, August 13: 11:45 a.m. PT

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys:

Dallas Cowboys Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Cowboys:

Rebound 

"With quarterback Dak Prescott back healthy, the Cowboys will look to return to the playoffs in 2025. They traded for receiver George Pickens and a pair of former first-round defenders (linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., cornerback Kaiir Elam) to give their team a boost under new coach Brian Schottenheimer."

