2025 Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 campaign that ended with a record of 7-10 and failing to make the postseason. As the Cowboys look to bounce back in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Cowboys’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule
- August 9: Cowboys at Rams – 7 p.m. ET
- August 16: Cowboys vs. Ravens – 7 p.m. ET
- August 22: Cowboys vs. Falcons – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
How will the Cowboys do this season?
Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Cowboys will finish the year at 9-8. Here's Vacchiano:
"Maybe nothing about the Cowboys’ dismal 2024 season sat worse with Jerry Jones than this: They started 0-5 at home en route to an ugly 2-7 record. So it’s probably not a good thing that six of their eight games in Dallas are against playoff teams from last year, including games against both Super Bowl teams. The good news is they get to face a lot of rebuilding teams on the road, with two games in New York (Giants and Jets) and games in Las Vegas and Carolina, so they should be able to fatten up their record there. It won’t be easy, but turning around their home fortunes is probably their key to getting back to the playoffs. They’ll also have to survive a four-week stretch in November/December against the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions and Vikings. At least three of those four (all but Week 14 at Detroit) are at home."
