2025 Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 1:45 p.m. ET
The Buffalo Bills return for the 2025 season with a veteran core, high expectations and unfinished business in the AFC. As the team eyes another deep playoff run, here’s how the depth chart lines up heading into NFL Week 1.
Buffalo Bills 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky
- RB: James Cook, Ray Davis, Ty Johnson
- FB: Reggie Gilliam
- WR: Khalil Shakir, Elijah Moore
- LWR: Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers
- RWR: Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel
- TE: Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes
- LT: Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark
- LG: David Edwards, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
- C: Connor McGovern, Alec Anderson
- RG: O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson
- RT: Spencer Brown, Chase Lundt
Defense
- LDE: Greg Rousseau, Landon Jackson, Javon Solomon
- RDE: Joey Bosa, Landon Jackson
- DT: Ed Oliver, T.J. Sanders, DeWayne Carter
- NT: DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker
- WLB: Matt Milano, Dorian Williams
- MLB: Terrel Bernard, Joe Andreessen, Shaq Thompson
- NB: Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Brandon Codrington
- LCB: Christian Benford, Dorian Strong
- SS: Cole Bishop, Damar Hamlin
- FS: Taylor Rapp, Jordan Hancock
- RCB: Tre’Davious White, JaMarcus Ingram
Special Teams
- K: Tyler Bass
- P: Brad Robbins
- H: Brad Robbins
- KR: Brandon Codrington, Elijah Moore
- PR: Brandon Codrington
- LS: Reid Ferguson
