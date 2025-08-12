National Football League
2025 Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
National Football League

2025 Buffalo Bills Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1

Published Sep. 2, 2025 1:45 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bills return for the 2025 season with a veteran core, high expectations and unfinished business in the AFC. As the team eyes another deep playoff run, here’s how the depth chart lines up heading into NFL Week 1.

Buffalo Bills 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope? | The Facility

Are the Ravens, Bills and Bengals on the rise or did they slide on a slope? | The Facility
ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

  • K: Tyler Bass
  • P: Brad Robbins
  • H: Brad Robbins
  • KR: Brandon Codrington, Elijah Moore
  • PR: Brandon Codrington
  • LS: Reid Ferguson
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Giants List Jaxson Dart as QB2 Above Jameis Winston, More

2025 NFL Week 1 Buzz: Giants List Jaxson Dart as QB2 Above Jameis Winston, More

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes