National Football League 2025 Big Bets Report: $10 Wager on Giants Could Win Bettor $50k Published Aug. 22, 2025 9:32 p.m. ET

Oddsmakers appear to be sleeping comfortably on two cities that rarely participate in the activity.

As NFL Week 1 nears, the Las Vegas Raiders have a season win total of 6.5, while the New York Giants have a win total of 5.5.

Put those two win totals together, and you probably have a playoff team. Separately, though, neither team is expected to sniff the postseason, let alone the Super Bowl.

But that hasn’t kept the public betting masses from making lottery-ticket wagers in the past, and it’s not stopping them this year, either.

Read on for more on one bettor’s dream Super Bowl matchup, along with other notable wagers on NFL odds.

One Giant Leap

A Hard Rock Bet customer hopes to turn a little into a lot by betting into the Super Bowl exacta odds market. That’s a wager not only on which two teams will meet in the championship game, but which team will win.

The bettor put 10 bucks on the Giants to beat the Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.

In the extremely unlikely event of that happening, the long-shot lover will profit $50,000. And of course, the bettor gets back the original $10 too, for a total payout of $50,010.

Caesars Sports took an interesting Giants long-shot play, as well. A customer put $500 on New York +20000 (200/1) to win Super Bowl 60.

If Russell Wilson somehow morphs into the QB he was a decade ago, or Jaxson Dart has an amazing rookie campaign, or Jameis Winston becomes as polished on the field as he is intriguing off it, then the bettor stands to profit $100,000 (total payout $100,500).

Playoff Push

Going back to the Raiders, BetMGM data analyst John Ewing noted this surprise: In the market of Yes/No to make the playoffs, the team taking the most Yes bets is Las Vegas.

That’s despite the Raiders No being a -375 favorite. Raiders Yes is a +300 underdog. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are Nos. 2-3, respectively, in Yes tickets to make the playoffs.

In terms of money, the Los Angeles Chargers have the most Yes dollars to make the playoffs, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and the Broncos.

Playing The Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields is with his third team in three seasons. Fields left Chicago after the Bears drafted Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in 2024. The former Ohio State star spent last season with Pittsburgh, and he’s now No. 1 on the New York Jets’ depth chart.

Bookmakers aren’t expecting great things out of Fields and the Jets this year. New York’s win total is 5.5 at Caesars Sports, with the Over a -155 favorite and the Under a +130 underdog.

But that didn’t stop one bettor from wagering on Fields to have a breakout season. The Caesars customer put a modest $150 on Fields +20000 (200/1) to win the NFL MVP.

If Fields stunningly makes his way to that award, then the bettor profits $30,000.

Love Story

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a respectable year, going 11-6 to reach NFC wild-card weekend. That’s as far as the Pack got, though, losing 22-10 on the road to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Still, unlike some of those aforementioned lottery-ticket bets, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that QB Jordan Love has an MVP-worthy year.

A DraftKings Sportsbook customer certainly hopes so.

The bettor put $2,000 on Love +2500 to win NFL MVP. If the Packers star lands the award, then the bettor pockets a nifty $50,000 profit (total payout $52,000).

Love is the co-eighth choice in DraftKings’ NFL MVP odds, tied with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen are the +550 co-favorites to win MVP.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He's based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat.

