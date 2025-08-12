National Football League 2025 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Published Sep. 2, 2025 3:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 season with championship aspirations and a roster built on balance, depth and experience. As they gear up for another playoff run, here’s how the depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.

Baltimore Ravens 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Ravens, Lions and Chiefs highlight Brou's Super Bowl or Bust rankings | First Things First

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

K: Tyler Loop

P: Jordan Stout

H: Jordan Stout

KR: Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali

PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace

LS: Nick Moore

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more