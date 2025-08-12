National Football League
2025 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 3:21 p.m. ET
The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 season with championship aspirations and a roster built on balance, depth and experience. As they gear up for another playoff run, here’s how the depth chart looks heading into NFL Week 1.
Baltimore Ravens 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Lamar Jackson, Cooper Rush
- RB: Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali
- FB: Patrick Ricard
- WR: Zay Flowers, LaJohntay Wester
- LWR: DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker
- RWR: Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace
- TE: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
- LT: Ronnie Stanley, Carson Vinson
- LG: Andrew Vorhees, Ben Cleveland
- C: Tyler Linderbaum, Corey Bullock
- RG: Daniel Faalele
- RT: Roger Rosengarten, Joseph Noteboom
Defense
- LDE: Nnamdi Madubuike, Aeneas Peebles
- NT: Travis Jones, John Jenkins
- RDE: Broderick Washington
- LOLB: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green
- WLB: Trenton Simpson, Jake Hummel
- MLB: Roquan Smith, Teddye Buchanan, Jay Higgins
- ROLB: Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, David Ojabo
- NB: Marlon Humphrey, Keyon Martin
- LCB: Nate Wiggins, Chidobe Awuzie
- SS: Kyle Hamilton, Sanoussi Kane
- FS: Malaki Starks, Reuben Lowery
- RCB: Jaire Alexander, T.J. Tampa
Special Teams
- K: Tyler Loop
- P: Jordan Stout
- H: Jordan Stout
- KR: Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Rasheen Ali
- PR: LaJohntay Wester, Tylan Wallace
- LS: Nick Moore
