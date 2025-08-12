National Football League
cardinals depth chart
National Football League

2025 Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1

Updated Sep. 3, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 NFL season with new faces and familiar questions as they finalize their depth chart ahead of Week 1. Here’s how the roster stacks up as the team looks to bounce back in the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

  • K: Chad Ryland
  • P: Blake Gillikin
  • H: Blake Gillikin
  • KR: Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver, Emari Demercado, Bam Knight
