National Football League 2025 Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1 Updated Sep. 3, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 NFL season with new faces and familiar questions as they finalize their depth chart ahead of Week 1. Here’s how the roster stacks up as the team looks to bounce back in the NFC West.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

Coach Eric Mangini's NFL predictions ft. Joe Burrow, Bears, Ravens and Chiefs | First Things First Coach Eric Mangini is in and shares his 2025 NFL predictions, featuring Joe Burrow winning regular season MVP and the Baltimore Ravens taking down the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defense

Special Teams

K: Chad Ryland

P: Blake Gillikin

H: Blake Gillikin

KR: Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver, Emari Demercado, Bam Knight

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more