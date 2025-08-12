National Football League
2025 Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET
The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2025 NFL season with new faces and familiar questions as they finalize their depth chart ahead of Week 1. Here’s how the roster stacks up as the team looks to bounce back in the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett
- RB: James Conner, Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, Bam Knight
- WR: Zay Jones, Greg Dortch
- LWR: Marvin Harrison
- RWR: Michael Wilson, Xavier Weaver
- TE: Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek
- LT: Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum
- LG: Evan Brown
- C: Hjalte Froholdt, Jon Gaines
- RG: Isaiah Adams, Will Hernandez
- RT: Jonah Williams, Josh Fryar
Defense
- LDE: Calais Campbell, Dante Stills, L.J. Collier
- NT: Dalvin Tomlinson, PJ Mustipher
- RDE: Darius Robinson
- LOLB: Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch
- WLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Owen Pappoe
- MLB: Mack Wilson, Cody Simon
- NB: Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark
- LCB: Will Johson, Elijah Jones, Sean Murphy-Bunting
- SS: Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
- FS: Budda Baker, Joey Blount, Kitan Crawford
- RCB: Max Melton, Denzel Burke
Special Teams
- K: Chad Ryland
- P: Blake Gillikin
- H: Blake Gillikin
- KR: Greg Dortch, Xavier Weaver, Emari Demercado, Bam Knight
