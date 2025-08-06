National Football League 2025 AFC West Player Specials: Can Travis Kelce Return To Form? Updated Aug. 6, 2025 12:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

How is the AFC West won? Usually by the Chiefs.

But team success aside, how are star players from each AFC West squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

CHIEFS

Travis Kelce to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Travis Kelce to score 10+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

What to know: Kelce is arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, and he's still going. However, after seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, he has failed to reach 1,000 in each of the last two seasons, even though he came close. He's accounted for 10 receiving touchdowns just once in the last four seasons.

CHARGERS

Justin Herbert to have 4,000+ passing yards in the regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Najee Harris to have 10+ rushing TDs in the regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Khalil Mack to have 10+ sacks in the regular season: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

What to know: After eclipsing at least 4,300 passing yards in each of his first three seasons, Herbert has failed to reach 3,900 in each of the last two seasons. Harris has never had 10 rushing scores in a single year in his four professional seasons (all with Pittsburgh), but will spend his first season in L.A. under run-heavy Jim Harbaugh. Lastly, Mack, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has only touched double-digit sacks once in the last six seasons (17 in 2023).

RAIDERS

Brock Bowers to break NFL regular-season tight end receiving yards record (1,417+): +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Ashton Jeanty to break NFL regular-season rookie rushing TDs record (19+): +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

What to know: Bowers was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection in his rookie season, and will look to build on that success this season. He had 1,194 receiving yards last year. As for Jeanty, he broke a host of rushing records as a college superstar at Boise State, and will chase Eric Dickerson's record of 18 rushing TDs as a rookie, set in 1983.

BRONCOS

Bo Nix to score 8+ rushing TDs in the regular season: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Courtland Sutton to score 10+ receiving TDs and have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

What to know: Nix is not known as a dual-threat QB, but he did have four rushing scores as a rookie. Sutton signed a big extension with the Broncos this offseason and will look to reach 10/1,000 for the first time in his career, after racking up 1,081 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs last season.

