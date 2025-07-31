National Football League 2025 AFC South Odds: Can Texans Pull Off Three-Peat? Published Jul. 31, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The AFC South has been one of the league’s most unpredictable divisions, and 2025 is shaping up to be no different.

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know.

AFC South

Texans: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Jaguars: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Colts: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Titans: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

What to know: Annually, a toss-up of a division. In the past 12 years, each team in the AFC South has won the division multiple times — the Colts, Jaguars and Titans twice, and the Texans six times. Houston has won two in a row behind C.J. Stroud, after Jacksonville won it in 2022. Is this the year Trevor Lawrence, thought to be the next star QB in the league, returns the Jags to the top of the division?

Key addition: Tennessee landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after going 3-14 last season, ending the year on a six-game losing streak. With the pick, the Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward, who is expected to start Week 1. Ward is coming off a standout senior year at Miami, where he threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He completed 67.2% of his passes with a 172.2 passer rating, leading the ACC. Tennessee struggled to find stability at quarterback last season, alternating between Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Over his two seasons, Levis threw 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 21 games, while Rudolph added nine touchdowns and nine picks across eight appearances in 2024. The Titans averaged just 18.3 points per game last year, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

