2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Get a kick out of wagering on Butker, Moody

Super Bowl LVIII bettors are banking on good performances out of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody on Sunday.

Butker is 7-for-7 on field goals (long of 52 yards) and 7-for-7 on extra points this postseason.

Moody is 3-for-5 (60%) on field goals (long of 52 yards) and 7-for-7 on extra points this postseason.

Butker was 33-for-35 (94%) on field goals (long of 60 yards) and 38-for-38 on extra points during the regular season.

Moody was 21-for-25 (84%) on field goals (long of 57 yards) and 60-for-61 (98%) on extra points during the regular season.

Butker, a seventh-round pick in 2017, led the NFL in scoring in 2019 with 147 points.

Moody, a third-round pick in April, was named to the All-Rookie team.

Here are the props for Butker:

Kicking points: 7.5

Over: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Field goals made: 1.5

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Extra points made: 2.5

Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

To have more points than Jake Moody

Yes: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

No: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Here are the props for Moody:

Kicking points: 7.5

Over: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Field goals made: 1.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Extra points made: 2.5

Over: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

To have more points than Harrison Butker

Yes: 115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

No: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

First field goal missed, exact method

Wide right: -120

Wide left: +125

Hit right upright: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Hit left upright: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kick blocked: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Short: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Hit crossbar: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

FOX Sports NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks said Butker's experience could be the difference if the game comes down to the kickers.

"Can the Niners coach [Kyle Shanahan] trust his kicker to nail a crucial attempt from the 35-yard line, or will he need to aggressively dial up his fourth-down calls to take the game off his kicker's shoulders?" Brooks said.

"In a game that a crucial kick will likely decide, the battle between the veteran and the rookie could determine which team's players will feel the confetti falling on their shoulders."

