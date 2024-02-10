2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Get a kick out of wagering on Butker, Moody
Super Bowl LVIII bettors are banking on good performances out of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody on Sunday.
Butker is 7-for-7 on field goals (long of 52 yards) and 7-for-7 on extra points this postseason.
Moody is 3-for-5 (60%) on field goals (long of 52 yards) and 7-for-7 on extra points this postseason.
Butker was 33-for-35 (94%) on field goals (long of 60 yards) and 38-for-38 on extra points during the regular season.
RELATED: Five fun ways to bet 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl
Moody was 21-for-25 (84%) on field goals (long of 57 yards) and 60-for-61 (98%) on extra points during the regular season.
Butker, a seventh-round pick in 2017, led the NFL in scoring in 2019 with 147 points.
Moody, a third-round pick in April, was named to the All-Rookie team.
Here are the props for Butker:
Kicking points: 7.5
Over: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Field goals made: 1.5
Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Extra points made: 2.5
Over: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
To have more points than Jake Moody
Yes: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
No: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Here are the props for Moody:
Kicking points: 7.5
Over: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Under: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Field goals made: 1.5
Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Under: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Extra points made: 2.5
Over: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
To have more points than Harrison Butker
Yes: 115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
No: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
First field goal missed, exact method
Wide right: -120
Wide left: +125
Hit right upright: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Hit left upright: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Kick blocked: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Short: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Hit crossbar: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
FOX Sports NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks said Butker's experience could be the difference if the game comes down to the kickers.
"Can the Niners coach [Kyle Shanahan] trust his kicker to nail a crucial attempt from the 35-yard line, or will he need to aggressively dial up his fourth-down calls to take the game off his kicker's shoulders?" Brooks said.
"In a game that a crucial kick will likely decide, the battle between the veteran and the rookie could determine which team's players will feel the confetti falling on their shoulders."
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
Lamar Jackson is near-unanimous for his second NFL Most Valuable Player award
Ten 49ers, Chiefs whose legacies will be most impacted by Super Bowl LVIII
2024 Super Bowl LVIII: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks
-
Best player prop bets for Super Bowl 2024: 49ers-Chiefs odds
49ers Super Bowl prop bets: The Group Chat's favorite 2024 odds
Devin Hester, Julius Peppers highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
-
49ers 'not happy' after early wakeup call from hotel fire alarm
NFL MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs
-
Lamar Jackson is near-unanimous for his second NFL Most Valuable Player award
Ten 49ers, Chiefs whose legacies will be most impacted by Super Bowl LVIII
2024 Super Bowl LVIII: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks
-
Best player prop bets for Super Bowl 2024: 49ers-Chiefs odds
49ers Super Bowl prop bets: The Group Chat's favorite 2024 odds
Devin Hester, Julius Peppers highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
-
49ers 'not happy' after early wakeup call from hotel fire alarm
NFL MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
Pro Bowl Confidential: 35 NFL stars pick MVP, most underrated, Taylor Swift songs