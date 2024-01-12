National Football League 2024 NFL Wild-Card prop bets, odds: Josh Allen, Brock Purdy prop bets to make Updated Jan. 12, 2024 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst

We finally made it to the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend, and this season's edition provides us with six games to scratch your gambling itch.

To whet your appetites, the FOX Sports Betting squad shared their thoughts on the opening lines for this weekend's games.

In this space, however, I decided to focus on some prop bets for the weekend, plus one bet that will span the whole postseason.

So, let's buckle up and get this thing started!

Here are my prop plays for Super Wild Card Weekend. Good Luck!

Jordan Love to lead the Wild-Card round in passing yards +950

A few days ago, I wrote about why I liked the Dallas Cowboys team total Over 30.5, and this bet goes hand in hand with that.

At home this year, Dallas averaged 37.5 points per game, 3.5 points per drive and scored on 60% of their possessions. They are a well-oiled machine.

I see a game script where Green Bay falls behind early and needs to throw it every down to catch up.

Green Bay is the underdog, and this game is indoors, so weather isn’t a factor. At almost 10-to-1, Jordan Love being the top passer in this round is a solid bet.

PICK: Jordan Love (+950) to have the most passing yards in the Wild-Card round

Will Jordan Love, Packers SPOIL Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playoff hopes?

Josh Allen Under 218.5 passing yards

This is a bet I like for three reasons — wind, wind and more wind.

Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible on Sunday, and if that’s the case, we could be looking at a game similar to the Monday Night game in 2021 where neither New England nor Buffalo even attempted to throw the ball for large stretches of that game.

This could be a running-only affair if the weather is as bad as expected. If so, these lines are too high for the passing props.

PICK: Josh Allen (-115) Under 218.5 passing yards

Why Josh Allen will dominate the AFC East until 'he is out of his prime'

Brock Purdy to lead the postseason in passing TDs

I love this number.

Purdy may draw a dreadful Philadelphia secondary in the divisional round, a team he already lit up in the regular season, followed possibly by Dallas (another team he had success against already) or Detroit.

He’s surrounded by blue-chip weapons at every position, and yes, he gets a bye to start the postseason, but if he meets Baltimore in the Super Bowl, the most games any quarterback will play will be three, thus he’ll be on equal footing with everyone else.

PICK: Purdy (+450) to lead the postseason in passing touchdowns

NFL playoff bracket predictions ft. Cowboys, 49ers, Lions, Bucs, Texans & more!

One additional play

Mason Rudolph under 160.5 passing yards

