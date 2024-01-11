National Football League Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Wild Card Round: Prediction, odds, picks Published Jan. 11, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will face off in the NFC Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Cowboys are solid favorites, expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -7.5).

The Packers enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, while the Cowboys ended the season winning seven of their last nine games en route to taking the NFC East crown.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Packers and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Cowboys vs. Packers Odds & Betting Lines

Cowboys vs Packers Betting Information updated as of January 10, 2024, 6:33 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Cowboys -7.5 -105 -115 50.5 -112 -108

Cowboys vs. Packers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-7.5)

Pick OU: Under (50.5)

Prediction: Dallas 29 - Green Bay 17

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

The Cowboys went 8-0 at home this season, averaging 37.5 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Packers are a middle of the road defense, and look even worse when you look at their schedule. They didn’t get tested by the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills or Cowboys — they had a soft scheduling of opposing quarterbacks and offenses.

They’ll get a test on Sunday that they haven’t gotten all year, and I don’t think they will get a passing grade.

PICK: Cowboys TT Over 30.5 points

How to Watch Dallas vs. Green Bay

Game Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas

TV: Watch on FOX

Cowboys vs. Packers Recent Matchups

Green Bay owns a 4-1 record against Dallas in their last five matchups.

Dallas has been outscored by 6 points in its last five tilts against Green Bay.

Dallas Betting Info

Against the spread, Dallas is 10-7-0 this season.

The Cowboys are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Dallas games this year have hit the over on nine of 17 set point totals (52.9%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Cowboys are 12-1 (winning 92.3% of the time).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -360 or shorter, Dallas has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Cowboys a 78.3% chance to win.

Cowboys Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 258.6 (4,397) 3 Rush yards 112.9 (1,920) 14 Points scored 29.9 (509) 1 Pass yards against 187.4 (3,185) 5 Rush yards against 112.4 (1,910) 16 Points allowed 18.5 (315) 5

Dallas' Key Players

Offense

Dak Prescott ranks third in the NFL with 4,516 passing yards in 17 games this year, averaging 265.6 per game with a 69.5% completion percentage and 36 touchdowns (first in the NFL) against nine interceptions.

He has tacked on 242 rushing yards (14.2 per game) and two touchdowns on the ground.

CeeDee Lamb has caught 135 passes (first in the NFL) on 181 targets for 1,749 total yards (second in the NFL) and 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 7.9 catches and 102.9 yards per game in 17 games.

In 17 games, Tony Pollard has amassed 1,005 rushing yards, averaging 59.1 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Pollard has been on the receiving end of 67 targets in the passing game and has 55 catches (3.2 per game) for 311 yards (18.3 per game) and zero TDs.

Brandin Cooks averages 3.4 receptions and 41.1 yards per game, and has 657 total receiving yards and 54 catches. He's gotten 81 total targets, and has caught eight touchdown passes (eighth in the NFL).

Defense

On the defensive side, Micah Parsons has 64 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 14 sacks in 2023.

Daron Bland has 69 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine interceptions this season. He's fifth on the Cowboys in tackles.

Damone Clark has recorded 107 tackles and 4.0 TFL this year. He leads the Cowboys in tackles.

This season, Donovan Wilson has 88 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two interceptions.

Green Bay Betting Info

Green Bay is 9-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

This year, 10 Green Bay games have gone over the point total.

This season, the Packers have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been the underdog.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +285 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.0% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Packers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 233.4 (3,968) 12 Rush yards 112.1 (1,905) 15 Points scored 22.5 (383) 12 Pass yards against 206.8 (3,515) 9 Rush yards against 128.3 (2,181) 28 Points allowed 20.6 (350) 10

Green Bay's Key Players

Offense

Jordan Love is averaging 7.2 passing yards per attempt (13th in the NFL) and 244.6 yards per game this year, completing 64.2% of his passes on the way to 4,159 total yards (seventh in the NFL), 32 touchdowns (second in the NFL) and 11 interceptions through 17 games.

Love has also rushed for four touchdowns and 247 yards (third on the Packers).

Jayden Reed has put together a 2023 campaign that includes 64 catches for 793 yards and eight receiving touchdowns (eighth in the NFL) over 16 games played. He has been on the receiving end of 94 targets and is averaging 4.0 receptions per game.

In 17 games played this season, Romeo Doubs has 59 catches (3.5 receptions per game on 5.6 targets per game) for 674 yards and eight receiving touchdowns (eighth in the NFL).

Aaron Jones has scored two touchdowns on the ground, while running for 656 total yards (4.6 per attempt and 59.6 per game).

Jones has also added 30 catches (2.7 per game) for 233 yards (21.2 per game) and one receiving touchdown. He has been on the receiving end of 43 targets.

Defense

Quay Walker has intercepted one pass and also has 118 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 2023.

Rashan Gary has 44 tackles, 7.0 TFL, nine sacks, and two passes defended.

Preston Smith has 8.0 sacks (second on the Packers) as well as 4.0 TFL and 48 tackles in the 2023 season.

Kenny Clark's season stats include 44 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and 7.5 sacks in 17 games.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Herd Hierarchy: Packers boot out Eagles, Chiefs drop down on Colin's Top 10 of Wild Card | THE HERD The NFL playoffs are here! Colin Cowherd unveils his Wild Card Round Herd Hierarchy, including the Green Bay Packers booting out the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs dropping down in his Top 10. Do you agree with Colin's rankings?

share