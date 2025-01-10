National Football League 2024 NFL Wild Card Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jan. 10, 2025 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching NFL Wild Card Weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on Wild Card Weekend on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love

I'm just not sure what to feel about Darnold in this spot, with expectations high, on the road against a Rams defense that allowed 24 points combined in Weeks 15-17. Mayfield faces a Washington pass defense that's one of the best in the league, and Love gets the best pass defense in the league in Philly, on the road, with an elbow injury, without Christian Watson.

Prediction: Stafford, Darnold, Mayfield, Love

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Commanders, Buccaneers, Packers, Eagles

Jayden Daniels has been spectacular this season, but he's still a rookie quarterback starting his first playoff game on the road. Not saying he will play poorly, but it's a tough spot to win in. As for the Packers, they went 1-5 against NFC playoff teams in the regular season this year. I won't be convinced they can beat the elite of the elite until they do it consistently behind Jordan Love — who, as mentioned, is battling that elbow injury.

Prediction: Eagles, Buccaneers, Commanders, Packers

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, A.J. Brown

If you're facing the Vikings, you just can't let Jefferson beat you, right? He's played in one career playoff game and had 47 receiving yards. It's hard to go against arguably the best receiver in the league, but Nacua and Brown are great options, as Collins has struggled since returning from injury. The one thing on my mind: How on point will Jalen Hurts be as he returns from concussion protocol? That could affect Brown's opportunities.

Prediction: Puka Nacua

4. Which of the following will occur?

Jayden Daniels 50+ rushing yards

Rams defeat Vikings

Jalen Hurts 200+ passing yards

None of the above

The Commanders are 6-2 when Daniels rushes for 50 yards or more. If Washington wants to have a chance to upset the Bucs on the road, its quarterbacks' legs will have to factor into the equation.

Prediction: Jayden Daniels 50+ rushing yards

5. Order by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Derrick Henry, Bucky Irving, Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley

For me, this one comes down to Barkley or Henry, the top two rushers in the regular season. People talk about Barkley going over 2,000, but Henry got to 1,921. Remarkable as well. I just think with Jalen Hurts returning from concussion protocol, even though Green Bay has to be prepared for the Philly rushing attack, the Eagles will lean on Barkley and refuse to be denied.

Prediction: Saquon Barkley

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Packers win or lose by 4 points or fewer OR Eagles win by 5 points or more

I'm picking the Eagles to win, but I don't think it will be a blowout. Most of the pressure will be on Philly, if not all of it, after last season ended disastrously. Meanwhile, the Packers are banged up and on the road. Green Bay should play free, as opposed to the Eagles, who will watch Jalen Hurts take his first snap since Dec. 22 and just sat Saquon Barkley in Week 18 when he had a chance to break the all-time rushing record in order to keep him healthy for the Super Bowl run they plan to make.

Prediction: Packers win or lose by 4 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Eagles 27, Packers 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share