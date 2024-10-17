National Football League 2024 NFL Week 7 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Oct. 17, 2024 11:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 7, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went 3-0 in this spot. Let's keep building on that!

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Week: 3-0 (Season: 13-8)

(All times ET)

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

GIANTS @ EAGLES (1 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

I think the Eagles are in a bad place right now. They were far from convincing in a win over the lowly Browns last week and now head to face the Giants, who have had trouble finding the end zone at home. Even with their wide receiver group healthy and back in the lineup, the Eagles offense sputtered last week and the Giants front should give them problems here. It doesn't hurt the Giants should have Malik Nabers back as well.

PICK: Giants (+3.5) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win outright

CHIEFS @ 49ERS (4:25 p.m., FOX/FOX Sports App)

Let's get one thing clear: This is not a revenge game. There is no revenge for losing two Super Bowls which you should have won. However, the Niners can do themselves a lot of good in a quest to get back to another Super Bowl this year by beating the two-time defending champs and getting above .500 this year. The Chiefs are coming off a bye, but the Niners also have a few extra days rest having won in Seattle on Thursday. That should help heal some of their injuries, while we know K.C. will be without Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice. I sense there will be a bunch of people flocking to the "Mahomes as a dog" angle here, but I think this game means a lot more to the Niners here given the Chiefs lead in the division and S.F. having given away a couple of games this year.

PICK: 49ers (-1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share