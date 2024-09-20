National Football League 2024 NFL Week 3 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Sep. 20, 2024 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 3, and I've got my eyes on a handful of games.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

We went .500 in Week 2, but we're still up on the season.

Last Week: 1-1 (Season: 4-3)

(All times ET)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Eagles @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

This is a buy-low spot on the Eagles and that's it. This line has completely flipped after the Saints looked dominant in their 2-0 start. The Eagles, on the other hand, have been less than impressive. I’m counting on Philly's offense to keep pace with the Saints, with a chance to win this one late.

PICK: Eagles (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Texans @ Vikings (1 p.m., CBS)

I love both of these defenses. You know Brian Flores will draw something up that C.J. Stroud hasn’t seen and, on the flip side, that Texans defense just plays fast and in the mold of its head coach DeMeco Ryans. That will be a test for Sam Darnold, who might have a less-than 100 percent Justin Jefferson.

PICK: Under 46 points scored by both teams combined

Lions @ Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

The Lions left a lot of points on the board in Sunday’s loss to the Bucs, and they can't afford to do that against a Cardinals offense that has looked like one of the NFL’s best. Aidan Hutchinson has a lot of sacks, but outside of that, the Lions defense has a lot of holes. Feels like a higher scoring game, but I love how hard the Cardinals play for Jonathan Gannon, and I give them an excellent shot to pull off the outright upset.

PICK: Cardinals (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Chiefs @ Falcons (8:20 p.m., NBC)

That game Monday night was more about the Eagles losing than the Falcons winning. We’ll see how the Chiefs offense is affected by Isiah Pacheco being out. But it's hard for me to think the Chiefs won't be ready to go in a Sunday night game — even after two emotionally charged games to start the season with Baltimore and Cincinnati. The Falcons got the win on Monday night, but my opinion on them being an extremely mediocre team hasn’t changed. Unlike the Eagles, the Chiefs have pass rushers, and that means trouble for Kirk Cousins.

PICK: Chiefs (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

Monday, Sept. 23

Jaguars @ Bills (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

This is my favorite bet on the NFL slate. While I don't want to lay 5.5 with the Bills on Monday night, I do think we’re headed for a 28-24 type of game here. The Bills defense suffered some more injuries last Thursday in Miami and had issues with the Cardinals in the season opener. Jacksonville has disappointed so far, but I’m giving the Jags offense one more chance this week to realize the potential I think it has.

PICK: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

