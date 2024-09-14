National Football League 2024 NFL Week 2 Blazin' 5: Who wins Saints-Cowboys? Published Sep. 14, 2024 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 features a matchup between last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and the favorite to win the award this year, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.

Which young star will lift his team to a win?

Colin Cowherd shared his favorite picks for Week 2, including that showdown between Stroud's Texans and Williams' Bears, and the huge matchup on FOX between the Saints and the Cowboys.

(All times ET)

49ers @ Vikings (+5)

1 p.m., CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Vikings +5 (49ers win, 26-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Niners are on a short week. … Christian McCaffrey is still out. Sam Darnold is playing his old team. He's faced them in practice. I think they [Vikings] put some pressure. … I think this goes down to the final sequence, the final minutes of the game."

Saints @ Cowboys (-6)

1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app

Colin's pick, score prediction: Cowboys -6 (Cowboys win, 30-20)

Colin's thoughts: "When Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy are favored and playing an inferior team, they roll them. They're very comfortable as a favorite, playing downhill. The Saints were 1-5 against playoff teams last year. The Saints get their wins off lousy teams."

Jets @ Titans (+3.5)

1 p.m., CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Jets -3.5 (Jets win, 24-10)

Colin's thoughts: "The Jets offense is gonna get better every week. … And I'm not sure Tennessee has an NFL quarterback. The Jets were humiliated physically. They'll play with their hair on fire. Their defense will be fine."

Steelers @ Broncos (+2.5)

4:25 p.m, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Broncos +2.5 (Broncos win, 23-20)

Colin's thoughts: "I think Sean Payton and his guys … they may not have great personnel, but they held the Seahawks to 158 passing yards and got two turnovers. I've said all offseason: I think Denver's personnel is better than you think."

Bears @ Texans (-6.5)

8:20 p.m., NBC

Colin's pick, score prediction: Texans -6.5 (Texans win 27-17)

Colin's thoughts: "I think C.J. Stroud is incredible. The kid's unbelievable. He's intentional with his running, he's one of the more accurate passers. Now they've given him Joe Mixon … they've added Stefon Diggs. And by the way, the Bears offense is a mess. I think Houston is gonna totally dominate time of possession. I think it's a mismatch, and I don't get the line."

