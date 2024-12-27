National Football League 2024 NFL Week 17 expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Dec. 27, 2024 9:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

We're on to Week 17 in the NFL , and I've got my eyes on a few matchups.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we missed the mark. Let's get back on track this week.

RECORD

Last Week: 0-1

Season: 17-19

(All times ET)

Dolphins @ Browns (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Rainy, low 40s and no sunlight in Cleveland for the game Sunday afternoon. What could possibly go wrong for the Dolphins? At least there will not be any snow. I know Dorian Thompson-Robinson is horrific, but no way the Dolphins should be this big a favorite on the road in these conditions against a team that has been playing with pride all season.

PICK: Browns (+6.5) to lose by fewer than 6.5 points, or win outright

Packers @ Vikings (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

This number reeks of disrespect for the Vikings. They've won eight straight, have already won in Green Bay and their only home loss was by two to Detroit on a last-second field goal. I get the love and respect for the Packers — I do. But I think there are a lot of people stuck on their preseason perception of what they thought of Sam Darnold. It's time to get past that. Kevin O’Connell is probably going to be named Coach of the Year. Brian Flores could easily be the Assistant Coach of the Year. The offense is filled with playmakers. Maybe Green Bay will go there and avenge the earlier loss, but I need to see the Packers win a game against one of the big boys before anointing them as a road favorite over one.

PICK: Vikings (+1) to lose by fewer than 1 point, or win outright

Jordan Love or Sam Darnold: Who has more to prove in must-win matchup?

Falcons @ Commanders (8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock)

Yes, it's a rookie QB on the road against Dan Quinn, but Washington is favored by north of a field goal? The Commanders have been a nice story this year but have been extremely fortunate in a few games, which has boosted their record from what it likely should be. Now, I don't think Atlanta is great by any means. But getting four against a team that just needed a team to drop a pass which would have ended the game, as well as a goal-line stand against the gosh-awful Saints and the miracle Hail Mary vs. the Bears? This is more of an 8-7 or 7-8 team, and I’ll be taking the 'dog, which controls its playoff fate here.

PICK: Falcons (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points, or win outright

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

