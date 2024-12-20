National Football League 2024 NFL Week 16 Pick 'Em: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Dec. 20, 2024 1:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 16 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 16 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson

The Lions really need a W in order to try to secure the one-seed in the NFC, and they need this divisional win to hold off Minnesota in the NFC North. In the last five weeks, Goff has attempted 199 passes and racked up 1,679 passing yards. And now, David Montgomery is out for the foreseeable future. Here's thinking Detroit will rely on Goff's arm in Chicago.

Prediction: Jared Goff

2. Order the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Bengals, Lions, Browns, Bears

I hate just picking the favorites, but such is the case for me here. The Bengals cannot afford to lose again if they even want an outside chance at making the playoffs, and as mentioned above, the Lions, despite sitting at 12-2, need wins now more than ever. Plus, Cincy and Detroit are just better than Cleveland and Chicago.

Prediction: Lions, Bengals, Bears, Browns

3. Which LSU alum will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr.

Crap. Talk about four absolute studs. Nabers hasn't eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the last eight weeks, and Thomas just ended his eight-week, 100-yard drought last week against the Jets. As far as Chase and Jefferson, I can't pick which is better. Who can? But I do know that Chase has the better quarterback and has had the better individual season.

Prediction: Ja'Marr Chase

4. Which QB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray

I would say Allen, but is it gonna snow in Buffalo on Sunday? How will that affect things? Even though he's had 21 rushes in the last two games, the last time it snowed, Allen carried the ball just three times for 18 yards. I'm leaning toward Hurts in this situation, considering he's been using his legs consistently over the past five weeks, tallying 211 yards on 54 carries. Daniels is the speedster, but he's going against that Philly defense, which is one of the best in the league.

Prediction: Jalen Hurts

5. Order the Robinsons by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Demarcus Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., Bijan Robinson

What an odd year it has been for Bijan. He's got 1,102 rushing yards (fifth in the league), but doesn't it feel like he's totally been flying under the radar? Regardless, of this group, he is far and away the most used and the most dangerous Robinson.

Prediction: Bijan Robinson

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC East battle?

Eagles win by 4 points or more OR Commanders win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Both teams need this game, as the Eagles look to nab the top seed in the NFC, and the Commanders are looking to just make it to the playoffs. Still, Philly has won 10 in a row, and have beaten the Commanders, Rams, Ravens and Steelers in four of their last five games. The Eagles are a juggernaut.

Prediction: Eagles win by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Eagles 30, Commanders 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

