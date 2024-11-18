National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Will Saquon Barkley best single-season rushing record? Published Nov. 18, 2024 5:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Only eight times in NFL history has a running back racked up over 2,000 rushing yards and only once has a running back gone over 2,100 rushing yards.

Will Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley become the second to go over 2,100, and eclipse the record of 2,105 in the process?

That record was set by Eric Dickerson back in 1984, and the player that came closest was Adrian Peterson in 2012, when he finished with 2,097 rushing yards.

FanDuel Sportsbook has put up odds for Barkley to eclipse both Peterson and Dickerson, and he's currently at +2000 to achieve the feat.

Surprisingly, Barkley is still second in the league in rushing yards as of Nov. 18, with 1,137. Leading the league is Baltimore's Derrick Henry, with 1,185.

FanDuel has yet to post odds for Henry, who is already a member of the 2,000-yard rushing club. He rushed for 2,027 in 2020.

Barkley, assuming he plays the remainder of the season, has seven games left to reach 2,106, meaning he would have to average just over 138 rushing yards per game.

He's currently averaging 113.7 rushing yards per game. Four times this season he's rushed for over 138 yards in a game.

