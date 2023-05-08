National Football League 2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams leads wave of 3 QBs in first 3 picks Published May. 8, 2023 8:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

More than a week has passed since the end of the 2023 NFL Draft. Given some time to evaluate the best players who will be available in the 2024 class, as well as team strengths and needs, here is a mock draft predicting how the first round could unfold.

The pick order is based largely on Vegas odds, with some subjective analysis added.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The reigning Heisman winner would have gone first in 2023. Arizona would definitely move on from the overpaid Kyler Murray in this scenario. Unless Williams has a horrendous season or suffers an injury, 25 teams would likely move on from their QB for him.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Drake Maye, QB, UNC

I wonder if the Bucs are a big seller at the trade deadline in an effort to secure the No. 1 pick. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Maye isn't a bad consolation prize. He was tremendous as a redshirt freshman, but let's see how he performs as a marked man.

3. Washington Commanders — Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

After holding off Arch Manning, Ewers is primed for a monster year, and the former No. 1 recruit who began his career at Ohio State will fly up draft boards in this Steve Sarkisian offense.



4. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston) — Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, he projects as an instant star in the NFL, a high-impact player like JaMarr Chase or Justin Jefferson.

5. Indianapolis Colts — Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame

Considered an elite pass-blocker as well as run-blocker, he's 6-foot-8, 315 pounds and the best LT prospect in the draft.

6. Atlanta Falcons — Jared Verse, Edge, FSU

Transferred from Albany and dominated the ACC, ringing up 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Eventually the Falcons will get the defensive line right. They can't keep drafting skill position players in the top 10.

7. Chicago Bears (via Carolina) — Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Started as a true freshman and is the best tight end prospect since the Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts fourth overall. Think Justin Fields would love a weapon like Bowers? The hype would start with whether or not the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Bowers will challenge Mike Ditka for best TE in franchise history.



8. LA Rams — Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

His arm is incredible, and if he can stay healthy and the medicals check out, another huge season could vault Penix into Top 10 consideration. The Rams haven't had a first-round pick since 2016, so there's no telling what Sean McVay would do with it. Let's see how 35-year-old Matt Stafford rebounds from an injury-plagued season.

9. Tennessee Titans — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

In a very good receiver class, Odunze is a bit of a sleeper, currently perceived as a bit slower than some of the other top wideouts. But at 6-foot-3, if he can improve on his 4.5-second 40-yard dash, we're talking about the top 10.

10. Green Bay Packers — Kingsley Suamataia, LT, BYU

When healthy, David Bakhtiari is one of the top left tackles in the NFL. But injuries have slowed him the last two seasons, and if this is a true rebuild, you have to wonder if the Packers trade him and get younger on the line.

11. New England Patriots — Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama.

The real question will be whether Bill Belichick will make this pick if New England is drafting this high. Turner has 12.5 sacks and 18 TFLs in two seasons at Alabama.

12. Las Vegas Raiders — Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA

Had an outside shot of going on Day 2 had he entered the 2023 draft. Looks the part at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, and how he tests at the combine will show if he's worthy of going this high.

13. Chicago Bears — Olumuyiwa Fashanu, LT, Penn State

Certainly a top-three draft prospect for 2024 at left tackle, and arguably the best. At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, the Oregon transfer allowed one hit and zero sacks last year.

14. Denver Broncos — J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Yeah, he's the guy who single-handedly wrecked Penn State last year on the road. The rest of his season wasn't tremendous, but here's a bet on a talented player putting it all together next season.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers — Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

The Steelers haven't drafted a Buckeye since 2015, and Hall is a little lighter (290) than you'd like your nose tackle to be, but get him one offseason in Pittsburgh and you're looking at a beast on the interior.

16. Detroit Lions — Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

The Lions probably won't be drafting this high, and you have to wonder if they'll have OSU buyer's remorse after missing on Jeff Okudah with a top-five pick. Burke does benefit from playing behind a monster defensive line, but his talent and speed at 6-foot-1 is worthy of the first round.

17. Houston Texans (via Cleveland) — Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Will be a preseason All-American and a nice running mate opposite another SEC corner the Texans took in the first round, Derek Stingley.

18. New Orleans Saints — Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State

The Maryland transfer had a dynamic year with the Nittany Lions, registering 10 TFL and 5.5 sacks. He's 6-foot-5, 253 pounds, and how he tests at the combine will determine if he scratches the top 10 or not.

19. NY Jets (possibly bound for Green Bay, based on Aaron Rodgers' playing time) — JC Latham, LT, Alabama

Didn't give up a sack last year at right tackle for the Tide, and he's expected to slide to LT, where he could prove worthy of a high first-round pick.

20. Baltimore Ravens — Javon Bullard, DB, Georgia

The Ravens secondary looks very meek right now, and as the Lamar Jackson contract kicks in, they've got to start saving money somewhere. Bullard is 5-11, 180, and was the defensive MVP of the National title win over TCU on the strength of two interceptions.

21. Minnesota Vikings — Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Had a monster year with the Illini last season, and could have turned pro, but elected to return and try to build on 14 TFLs and 5.5 sacks.

22. Miami Dolphins — Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Taylor is a disruptive force on the inside for the Hurricanes, and the kid who grew up in Miami would love to stay and play for the Dolphins.

23. LA Chargers — Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

While not playing a premium position, Trotter is an outstanding prospect with great speed at 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. His father had a productive career with the Eagles and Commanders, among other teams.

24. Seattle Seahawks — Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Has graded out as one of the best guards in the nation by PFF for two straight years, and he'd be a plug—and—play starter for whoever gets him on Day 1 or Day 2.

25. New York Giants — Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson

The Giants had a solid offseason, improving at linebacker, on the offensive line, on the outside and at tight end. The one position group they didn't upgrade was safety, where Mukuba could slide in as a rookie.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars — Calen Bullock, S, USC

The rare 6-foot-3 safety with the speed and instincts to play inside the box or in coverage (five interceptions).

27. Dallas Cowboys — Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

There's an outside chance Egbuka is the No. 2 receiver taken after Marvin Harrison. With Harrison out last year, the 6-foot-1 Egbuka emerged as a star, posting six 100-yard games and 10 TDs.

28. Buffalo Bills — Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

I'm not a fan of taking running backs in the first round, but Henderson is explosive for 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, and he might be the fastest running back in the draft.



29. Cincinnati Bengals — Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

A five-star athlete in high school, Sanders started on special teams before becoming an All-Big-12 tight end in 2022 with five TDs. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, his size/speed combo likely will make him the second TE off the board in 2024.

30. San Francisco 49ers — Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington

After having no players drafted in 2023, could the Huskies really have three in the first round? The talent is there, especially with the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Trice, who had nine sacks and 12 TFL last year.

31. Philadelphia Eagles — Mason Smith, DL, LSU

Dominant for the Tigers in 2021 at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, he can play inside or out, and collected four sacks and five TFL as a true freshman before a leg injury ended his season early. He tore his ACL in the season opener in 2022, so lots of questions swirl about how he'll return, and if he can still be a first-round pick.

32. KC Chiefs — Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri

A three-star prospect out of high school, Rakestraw was a late bloomer who was fantastic in the SEC last year, giving up only three TDs on the season. If he can avoid missed tackles, he's a first-rounder in 2024.

