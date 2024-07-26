National Football League 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game odds: How to bet Texans-Bears Updated Jul. 26, 2024 11:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The long wait for the NFL will soon be over as preseason kicks off with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game . This also means bettors can dive into all the exciting action!

Since 1962, the NFL has held this event to launch the preseason, and this year’s edition features the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears .

This will be the second appearance for Houston and the sixth for Chicago. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bears have opened up as 1.5 point favorites over the Texans.

Let's dive into the odds.

HOUSTON TEXANS @ CHICAGO BEARS (Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Bears -1.5 (Bears favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Bears -130 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.69 total); Texans +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 32.5 points scored by both teams combined

The matchup features two teams facing high expectations for the 2024 season.

In his rookie season, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led the team to a 10-7 record and a playoff win. Houston will look to build off that success in 2024, as the organization has beefed up its roster with the additions of Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and Danielle Hunter .

On the other side is Chicago.

After finishing the 2023-24 season by winning five of their last eight games, the Bears had a massive offseason, which included drafting former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

Not only did Ryan Poles and management draft their QB of the future, they also surrounded him with brand-new weapons, including veteran wideout Keenan Allen and No. 9 pick wide receiver Rome Odunze .

So are you backing the Texans or the Bears to win the 2024 Hall of Fame Game?

