National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Which position will the Chiefs select at No. 32? Updated Apr. 9, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Even the two-time defending champions have needs.

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to three-peat come next NFL season, but first, there's the 2024 NFL Draft.

And while every franchise chasing Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs will look to make big leaps via acquiring young talent, Kansas City will look to get better as well.

With that, FOX Sports NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz weighed in on what the Chiefs might do with their first pick — the 32nd pick — in this month's draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at Schwartz's pick.

Kansas City Chiefs to draft a WR -130

The Chiefs are unpredictable in the NFL draft.

They went with a running back in 2020 that they absolutely didn’t need, before trading up in 2022, before selecting a defensive end that was unexpected at No. 32 in this last draft. They’ve also been known to trade back when given the opportunity.

So wagering on Kansas City's exact first position drafted could be difficult, but we have to wager using the information we have right now.

The Chiefs' two positions of need right now are wide receiver and offensive tackle, with cornerback possibly as the next position of need. They are drafting 32nd, and when looking at big boards and mock drafts, I don't see an offensive tackle worthy of drafting at 32. If you’re taking a tackle, then it’s expected he’s playing immediately and the options at 32 aren’t ready to start for a Super Bowl contender today.

So I’d take tackle off the list.

However, a trade down is always possible, and then a tackle could be an option, but wagering on trading down options is worthless.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs' run end this year?

Cornerback options at 32 could spark the interest of the Chiefs. It’s not a cornerback-heavy draft and the rush to draft offensive players could push some talented corners down the board to the Chiefs.

However, Kansas City has a young core of defensive backs already on the roster and spending the 32nd pick on another one seems not worth the value, with one big roster hole at the moment.

That roster hole is wide receiver, and the hole might have gotten larger with second year receiver Rashee Rice in possible legal troubles.

Rice saw gradual weekly improvement as a rookie, culminating with major contributions to the Chiefs' postseason success. The Chiefs added Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on a one-year deal and the rest of the receiving room is a bunch of dudes. There's not much proven depth or targets that will make Mahomes feel comfortable.

The Chiefs must add to the receiver room in this draft.

You couldn’t ask for a better draft to net a franchise talent at wide receiver and one will be available at 32. Adonai Mitchell out of Texas and Troy Franklin from Oregon are two options. A bigger receiver who I think the Chiefs need to target — like South Carolina’s Xavier Legette — will be there at 32.

In short, options for improving on the outside will be there, and I believe the Chiefs will pull the trigger.

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

&amp;amp;nbsp;









share