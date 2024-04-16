National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Quinyon Mitchell favored to be first cornerback taken Published Apr. 16, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Taking away a quarterback's favorite wideout is the goal of every great cornerback.

Are there any in this year's draft with the ability to do just that?

With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell enters as the -165 favorite to be the first cornerback off the board.

Will any of the other cornerback prospects be able to jump him on the oddsboard before the draft?

Let's take a look at the most recent odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, with insight from FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt.

ODDS TO BE THE FIRST CB SELECTED IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT: *

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Terrion Arnold, Alabama: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)

Cooper DeJean, Iowa: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Nate Wiggins, Clemson: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 4/16/24

Entering the draft, Klatt ranked Mitchell as his top defender on his NFL Draft Big Board.

"He reminds me a lot of the trajectory of Sauce Gardner , but we knew more about Gardner because his college team was better," Klatt wrote. "Mitchell, with his strength, length and speed, could be on a similar path. I know this is unique, but I just have a hunch that he's going to be phenomenal."

Klatt ranked Mitchell as his ninth overall prospect in the draft.

Close behind Mitchell on the oddsboard is Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Klatt ranked the Crimson Tide prospect as his No. 13 prospect and said the adaptability he showed in college makes him believe he has a bright future.

"Arnold was recruited as a safety and just got better and better. He was a multi-time All-American and I think he's got a bright future."

