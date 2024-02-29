National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Blake Corum's college coach favored to draft star RB Published Feb. 29, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Blake Corum ran all over opponents during his time at Michigan, making him one of the top running backs in the nation over multiple seasons.

Whether Corum will have the same success in the NFL remains to be seen.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang ranked him as his fifth-best running back in this year's class, giving him a third-round grade.

Corum rushed for a program-record 58 touchdowns at Michigan. He also rushed for a whopping 3,660 yards over the last three seasons, and was named a first-team All-American in each of the last two seasons.

As Corum prepares to go pro, oddsmakers believe there's a good chance he'll reunite with a familiar face. Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers are the clear betting favorite to select Corum in the 2024 NFL Draft, holding +150 odds.

Corum has already said that he thinks Harbaugh will lead the Chargers to success right away. Maybe he'll help play a role in that?

The Chargers have the fifth pick in the third round, and beyond the Chargers, no team has odds better than +850 to draft Corum.

Let's take a look at the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

TEAM TO DRAFT BLAKE CORUM ODDS: *

Los Angeles Chargers, +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Dallas Cowboys, +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Baltimore Ravens, +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Green Bay Packers, +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Houston Texans, +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Philadelphia Eagles, +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Minnesota Vikings, +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tennessee Titans, +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Las Vegas Raiders, +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New York Giants, +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* odds as of 2/29/24

Los Angeles Chargers

Beyond the Harbaugh connection, there are a few more reasons why the Chargers might be a fit for Corum.

New offensive coordinator Greg Roman emphasized a desire to run the football, something he's been known to do in his prior stops as an NFL offensive coordinator.

"Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?" Roman recently told reporters. " ... We don't know, but I can imagine what it might look like. So that's kind of the vision."

The Chargers haven't had a top-10 rushing offense throughout Herbert's first four seasons in the league, potentially leading some credence to Roman's point.

Los Angeles might also lose Austin Ekeler in free agency. The running back has arguably been one of the best dual-threat players out of the backfield over the last few years, but he rushed for just 628 yards on a career-low 3.5 yards per carry last season.

Chargers GM doubles down on multiple titles goal — too much pressure on Herbert?

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys also have a running back set to hit the market. Tony Pollard reportedly won't receive the franchise tag after the team gave him the tag last offseason.

With Pollard's impending free agency, the Cowboys have been listed among the favorites in next team odds for other notable free-agent running backs such as Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. If they don't want to use cap space on signing a running back, it might be reasonable to think they could draft a running back instead.

Baltimore Ravens

If not Jim, why not John Harbaugh?

There have been a small handful of players who've played for both Harbaugh brothers over the years, with Anquan Boldin being the most notable. The Ravens have also drafted five players from Michigan since Jim Harbaugh became its head coach in 2015.

The Ravens also have a need for a running back this offseason. Gus Edwards is set to hit free agency, leaving a lot of carries to make up for Baltimore.

The Ravers are also the betting favorite to land Derrick Henry.

Houston Texans

Similar to the other three teams, the Texans might also lose their starting running back this offseason. Devin Singletary is set to hit free agency after his solid year in Houston, rushing for 898 yards on 4.2 yards per carry after signing a one-year contract with the team.

The Texans are also among the betting favorites for several free agents, making a recent move up the oddsboard to land Barkley.

Green Bay Packers

Continuing the theme with the other favorites, the Packers could also lose one of their key contributors out of the backfield.

AJ Dillon will hit free agency this offseason as his rookie deal expires. He's mostly split carries with Aaron Jones over the last few seasons, but led the team in rushing attempts in 2023.

Brian Gutekunst has only drafted two Michigan players since becoming the Packers' general manager in 2018.

Where do you think Blake Corum will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

