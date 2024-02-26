National Football League Josh Jacobs next team odds: Raiders favored; Chargers, Texans in hunt Published Feb. 26, 2024 1:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Josh Jacobs be a Raider during the 2024-2025 NFL season?

According to the odds, it's very likely.

However, the running back's return to Black and Silver is not guaranteed.

Jacobs was drafted with the 24th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to Oakland before the Raiders' Las Vegas relocation. After the organization put a franchise tag on the former Alabama RB last year, he racked up 805 yards and six touchdowns on 233 carries in 13 games.

If Vegas doesn't move to tag Jacobs by March 5, he could be suiting up for a different squad when next season kicks off.

Where might he land? Let's take a look at the odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

JOSH JACOBS NEXT TEAM ODDS: *

Raiders: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Chargers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Texans: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ravens: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Cowboys: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Vikings: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bears: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Buccaneers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Eagles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Packers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bengals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Titans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Broncos: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Panthers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cardinals: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Commanders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 2/26/2024

Josh Jacobs was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. He was named a first-team All Pro in 2022, the same season his 1,653 yards led the NFL in rushing.

In addition to his rushing yards last year, Jacobs had 37 catches for 296 yards during the 2023 season.

Jacobs also eclipsed the thousand-yard mark in his rookie and sophomore NFL seasons, rushing for 1,150 and 1,065 yards, respectively.

Where do you think Josh Jacobs will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

