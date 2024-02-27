National Football League Saquon Barkley next team odds: Texans closing in on Giants Updated Feb. 27, 2024 10:21 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Saquon Barkley actually hit free agency this offseason?

The New York Giants reportedly won't franchise tag their star running back, allowing him to hit the open market.

Barkley was franchise-tagged last offseason. He then threatened to sit out before agreeing to a one-year deal to remain with the team.

Barkley has proven to be one of the league's top running backs and arguably the league's best dual-threat running back since the Giants selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018. He had a stellar season in 2022, rushing for 1,312 yards on 4.4 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns to go with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley's 2023 season wasn't as prolific, as the Giants offense struggled, and he dealt with injuries, but he put up a solid season. He rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry, adding 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

So, which team will add the two-time Pro Bowl running back?

Let's take a closer look at Barkley's next team odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

SAQUON BARKLEY'S NEXT TEAM ODDS

New York Giants: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Houston Texans: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chicago Bears: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* odds as of 2/27/24

New York Giants

Barkley was one of the lone bright spots of the Giants offense this past season, as the only running back on the team to record over 200 rushing yards. He was also fourth on the team in receptions and was tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns, proving to be the catalyst of New York's offense.

Matt Breida was the only other running back on the Giants to record at least 20 carries.

Houston Texans

If the Texans are looking to build off the momentum from their surprise AFC South Division title and their divisional round playoff appearance, Barkley would be a reasonable addition.

Houston has a need at running back, too. Devin Singletary, who rushed for nearly 900 yards and four touchdowns last season, is set to hit free agency. Dameon Pierce struggled in his second season, rushing for fewer than three yards per carry.

Barkley's 41 receptions and four receiving touchdowns also would've been the fourth-best mark for the Texans last season, potentially giving C.J. Stroud a possible receiving weapon as well.

Are Giants making a mistake not tagging Saquon Barkley?

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers already made a big splash this offseason by hiring Jim Harbaugh. Will they make another splash in free agency?

If they do, they might make it by adding a top running back. Harbaugh has shown his affinity for running the ball at each of his head coaching stops.

Naturally, Barkley would help satisfy Harbaugh's desire to run the ball well and help the Chargers ground game. Austin Ekeler, who's set to hit free agency, rushed for 628 yards on a career-low 3.5 yards per carry this past season.

Dallas Cowboys

Similar to the Chargers, the Cowboys also face the possibility of losing their starting running back in free agency this offseason.

Tony Pollard will become a free agent after being franchise-tagged last offseason. There were questions about whether Pollard could serve as the true lead running back following the Cowboys' decision to release Ezekiel Elliott. While he rushed for 1,000 yards for a second straight season (1,005), Pollard wasn't as efficient, rushing for just four yards per carry after rushing for 5.2 yards per carry a year prior.

Barkley would likely get many opportunities to work as a pass-catcher as well. Pollard had 55 receptions last season, as Dak Prescott was statistically one of the game's best quarterbacks.

Chicago Bears

As the Bears decide who they want at quarterback, they might be making a decision about who they want out of the backfield.

Khalil Herbert is under contract for one more season, not making it a pressing need for the Bears to sign a running back. But Justin Fields led the team in rushing yards (657) and rushing touchdowns (four).

If the Bears decide to draft Caleb Williams and trade Fields, they'll likely have to replace that ground production somehow.

Where do you think Saquon Barkley will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share