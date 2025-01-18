National Football League 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Texans cover after last-second safety Updated Jan. 18, 2025 9:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every week in the NFL , bettors, sportsbooks or both bemoan some form of a bad beat.

Whether it's a spread pick, a moneyline bet, or a wager on the total points scored — there's always one occurrence that affects a few bets.

In the divisional-round game between the Chiefs and the Texans, it was the point spread that caused bettors some pain.

Let's check out how it all went down.

Intentional safety ruins cover for K.C. spread bettors

This was a highly contested game from the jump, with no touchdowns being scored until the second quarter. Kansas City led 6-3 after the first, before going up 13-6 entering halftime.

With the two-time defending Super Bowl champions taking on the Texans, a team that entered the matchup 0-5 all-time in the divisional round, several bettors took the Chiefs to cover the spread, which closed at 9.5.

With a seven-point lead at half, the cover was looking attainable. But then C.J. Stroud and the Texans engineered a 15-play drive that went 82 yards and resulted in a 13-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon. The score was now 13-12, after Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point.

Suddenly, it was a sweat.

The Chiefs needed to score in a hurry to have a shot at covering, and they did. Patrick Mahomes led a 13-play drive that went 81 yards, ending with a Travis Kelce touchdown. The score was now 20-12, with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter. Two things had to happen next: The Chiefs had to get a stop, and then K.C. needed at least a field goal on the following offensive possession.

And in classic Chiefs fashion, both of those things happened.

They went up 23-12 with 4:38 left, the first time all game that they were covering the spread. On the Texans next drive, the defense miraculously blocked a field goal, nearly ensuring the cover.

Until it wasn't ensured.

With 1:46 left in the game, the Chiefs ran one play for four yards before taking two knees to make it fourth-and-15 on the Chiefs' 18-yard line with 11 seconds left in the game.

Kansas City lined up to punt, but to play it safe and avoid giving up a possible punt return, punter Matt Araiza ran out of the end-zone and purposefully took a safety.

The final score was 23-14, and Chiefs spread bettors lost their wager in a matter of seconds.

Truly an unthinkable bad beat.

