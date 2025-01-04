National Football League 2024 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ohio State-Texas Published Jan. 4, 2025 11:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

How ‘bout those Fighting Irish?

Notre Dame wrapped up a solid 3-1 picks column that almost went a perfect 4-0. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons (+4) jumped on Washington early and fought blow for blow down the stretch only to lose in overtime by six. Another underdog bites the dust.

I’ve got three NFL bets this weekend and two more College Football Playoff wagers for the week ahead. Remember, this space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-teamers. These will always be the games I love the most. Let’s go to work.

2024 Record: (42-41, -2.9 units)

Bears @ Packers (-10, O/U 41)

This line is just too high for me. Obviously, Chicago has been a disaster, suffering 10 straight losses, and will likely finish the season with four victories when its win total was as high as 8.5 o-150. That said, the pressure is non-existent at this point and the Bears should play care-free football. We also know how much competing against the Packers matters to the organization.

PICK: Bears (+10) to lose by fewer than 10 points, or win outright

Dolphins @ Jets (PK, O/U 39)

I refuse to overthink this one. Miami has something to play for, and New York doesn’t. The Jets seem to have completely turned on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and I can’t imagine there are many players in green and white that give a damn anymore. Tyler Huntley might not excite you, but I’m willing to bet on the Dolphins squeaking out a real ugly one on the road.

PICK: Dolphins PK

Vikings @ Lions (-3, O/U 56)

Ready for fireworks? Sportsbooks clearly are, with Sunday night’s total sitting at O/U 56.5, which would be the highest of the season . Minnesota is healthier on both sides of the ball and I truly believe Detroit’s defense is so battered and bruised, it’s making Dan Campbell gamble more than usual. As long as Sam Darnold doesn’t turn into a pumpkin, the Vikings should get the W.

PICK: Vikings (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

Do the Lions need the NFC's No. 1 spot more than the Vikings?

Ohio State (-6, O/U 53.5) vs. Texas

Holy Ohio State hype. These two teams were almost numerical equals three weeks ago and now the Buckeyes are six points better? Sorry, I’m not there. Maybe there’s some truth to Ryan Day and Chip Kelly playing offensive possum all season, but I’ll bet into this overreaction almost every time. Texas can easily keep this close behind its very stingy defensive front.

PICK: Texas (+6) to lose by fewer than 6 points, or win outright

Notre Dame (-1.5, O/U 47) vs. Penn State

Two down, two to go for those of us holding Notre Dame title futures. The Irish hate keeps flowing from the naysayers and now the narrative is that ND was "lucky" to beat a Georgia team that scored only 10 points. Okay then. Let’s see what Penn State does against better competition and let’s also see what James Franklin does against a better team. The track record certainly isn’t strong.

PICK: Notre Dame (-1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

